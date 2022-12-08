Where Was Emancipation Filmed?

Based on the true story of an enslaved man named Gordon (named Peter in the movie) and inspired by the 1863 photos of Gordon’s rare back showcasing several brutal whippings taken during a Union Army medical examination, Apple TV+’s ‘Emancipation’ is a historical thriller movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. Set in the 1860s, the narrative follows African-American slave Peter who makes a courageous escape from slavery, fueled by his desire to taste freedom and reconcile with his family again.

However, the plantation owners don’t make it any easier for him to escape. Along with their wild dogs, they hunt him down through the mud-filled swamps while he does everything he can to stay away from their clutches, literally. The movie’s realistic dramatization of slavery back in the day gives viewers something to think about and empathize with black people on a deeper level, which is important as racism is, unfortunately, still a prevalent issue in modern society. Moreover, the setting of the 1860s is complemented by monochrome visuals and different locations. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Emancipation’ was actually shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Emancipation Filming Locations

‘Emancipation’ was filmed in Louisiana and California, specifically in Greater New Orleans, St. Tammany Parish, Bush, St. Francisville, Baton Rouge, Schriever, and Los Angeles. The original plan of the filming unit was to begin shooting in early May 2021 in Georgia, but it got postponed to June 2021. But in April 2021, they decided to move the production elsewhere due to the controversial Election Integrity Act of 2021, which was allegedly designed to restrict voter access. This change of plans cost them around $15 million, as they chose to film it in Louisiana, which is where the story is set.

After several delays, principal photography for the Will Smith-starrer commenced in July 2021, but it got halted on August 2, 2021, for five days after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Finally, it got wrapped up in December of the same year. During the shooting, James Walker Jr., a background actor in the movie, got hit by a 50-pound camera on the face, as mentioned in the lawsuit he filed. According to that, the incident took place on November 29, 2021, which caused multiple bone fractures near Walker’s sinus cavity and his face’s orbital socket. Now, without further ado, let’s transport ourselves to the 1860s and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the movie!

Greater New Orleans, Louisiana

Several portions of ‘Emancipation’ were lensed in Greater New Orleans, a metropolitan statistical area that centers on the eponymous city and encompasses eight Louisiana parishes. Situated in the southeastern region of the state, Greater New Orleans is considered one of Louisiana’s largest commercial hubs. Over the years, it has hosted the production of many filming projects, including ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘12 Years a Slave,’ and ‘JFK.’

Other Locations in Louisiana

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Emancipation’ set up camp at various sites across Louisiana, including in the unincorporated community of Bush, which was their base camp for the most part. St. Tammany Parish and the state’s capital city, Baton Rouge, also served as pivotal production locations for the slavery movie. Moreover, several key scenes were taped in and around the Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site at 12501 LA-10 in St. Francisville and Ardoyne Plantation at 2678 LA-311 bldg 1 in Schriever.

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions for ‘Emancipation’ were seemingly recorded in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the nation. Located in Southern California, LA is famous for its sandy and gorgeous beaches, posh neighborhoods, links to the Hollywood industry, and bustling downtown area. Apart from ‘Emancipation,’ it has been featured in various movies and TV shows, such as ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ and ‘The Old Man.’

