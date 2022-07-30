Where Was Hallmark’s 14 Love Letters Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Amy Force, Hallmark’s ’14 Love Letters’ is a romantic drama film that revolves around the mystery of Kallie Sharp’s secret admirer. She is a hobby farmer focused on her goals in life and thus, doesn’t have much time for love or romance. However, things start to change when Kallie receives historical and beautifully articulated love letters anonymously in her mailbox. Now that her curiosity is ignited, she searches for the writer behind the love letters and thinks about opening herself to love.

Meanwhile, Kallie’s next-door neighbor, Jackson, starts getting closer to her and develops feelings for her. Since the narrative involves several romantic themes along with the suspense surrounding Kallie’s secret admirer, the viewers are hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Furthermore, the interesting use of different locations in the backdrop is likely to make you curious about the actual filming sites that appear in the Hallmark movie. If that’s the case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

14 Love Letters Filming Locations

’14 Love Letters’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in the Regional Municipality of York (also known as the York Region). Located in Central Canada, Ontario is the most populous province in the nation. Even though there are no mountainous terrains in the province, several large uplands are still present, especially within the Canadian Shield. The vast and diverse landscape of Ontario makes it a favorable production site for different kinds of filming projects, including ’14 Love Letters.’ Now, let’s traverse the specific locations utilized in the production of the romantic movie!

York Region, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ’14 Love Letters’ were lensed in the York Region, a regional municipality in Southern Ontario. The town library scenes depicted in the romantic film were taped in an actual library, Newmarket Public Library at 438 Park Avenue in Newmarket. This library provides the locals with access to more than 175,000 items, comprising books, magazines, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, e-books, multilingual materials, video games, and online databases.

Moreover, just around the corner is the Cardinal Press Espresso Bar at 200 Main Street South in Newmarket. This coffee shop doubled as Vinyl Café in the movie. Wake Robin Farm at 18647 Centre Street in Mount Albert served as the backdrop for Jackson’s farm in the Hallmark production. In addition, the Maeve’s Diner scenes were all taped in a real-life restaurant named Lions and Sun Bar and Lounge. It is located at 18947 Woodbine Avenue in Sharon.

Located between Lake Simcoe and Toronto, the Regional Municipality of York is headquartered in Newmarket. It is a town and the regional seat of the York Region. There are plenty of landmarks situated in Newmarket, including the Main Street Heritage Conservation District, Upper Canada Mall, and Wesley Brooks Conservation Area (Fairy Lake Park), to name a few. Over the years, Newmarket has served as a pivotal filming location for quite a few movies. Some of the notable ones are ‘Carrie,’ ‘The Vow,’ ‘After the Storm,’ ‘A Christmas Exchange,’ and ‘The Cutting Edge.’

14 Love Letters Cast

Vanessa Sears plays the role of Kallie, the hobby farmer who receives anonymous love letters, in the Hallmark movie. She might seem like a familiar face to you as she features in several other productions, including ‘Romance in the Wilds,’ ‘Y: The Last Man,’ and ‘Sex/Life.’ On the other hand, Franco Lo Presti essays Jackson, the next-door neighbor of Kallie. Besides the Hallmark film, he has featured in a number of filming projects, such as ‘Bad Blood,’ ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ and ‘From the Vine.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in ’14 Love Letters’ are Madeleine Claude (Sahara), Kim Roberts (Caroline), Fuad Ahmed (Dex), Sugenja Sri (Alison), Ronica Sajnani (Mrs. Satti), Ted Atherton (Mr. Fisher), and William J. Edwards (Dr. Grant). Furthermore, Jeff Irving (Courier), Derick Agyemang (Vet Tech), Liz Taylor (Liz), Gabriel Lee (Teenage Boy), Rachel Allen (Kallie Riding Double), and Bevan Wearring (Jackson Riding Double) feature in the film as well.

