Where Was Hallmark’s Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by D.J. Viola, ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ is a romantic film that revolves around an interior decorator named Abbey Fuller, who is a single mom. Her passionate and fiery nature helps her land a huge project where she has to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman named Nick for a Christmas gala. While Abbey likes to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season, Nick does not see the appeal of the festival. As the two spend more and more time together, they get to know each other better and form a deep connection. The 2019 movie embodies the spirit of Christmas with its breathtaking visuals that keep the viewers hooked. If you are interested to know where the movie was lensed and the names of those who portray the charming characters in the film, we have your back!

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Filming Locations

Part of Hallmark’s 2019 ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup, ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ was filmed primarily in several cities across the state of Georgia, including Marietta. The movie’s production started in March 2019 and was wrapped in April of the same year. Let’s take a closer look at the production details of the film.

Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, the seat of Cobb County in Georgia, served as the primary filming location for ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses.’ Several scenes for the romantic movie were lensed inside and outside Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. Located at 117 North Park Square, the theatre is a multipurpose venue that hosts several cultural and artistic events. The scenes in the floral and antique shop were shot at Southern Creations in the city. The Marietta Square at 50 Park Square can also be seen in the movie.

The city of Marietta is a part of the Atlanta metropolitan area and has a well-developed infrastructure. Established in the early 19th Century, Marietta has a rich and well-documented history. Its proximity to the city of Atlanta has allowed Marietta to become a well-developed region. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of several well-known projects, including ‘Cobra Kai‘ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Other Filming Locations in Georgia

Apart from the city of Marietta, the crew of ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ traveled to several other places in Georgia to capture scenes for the Hallmark movie. The city of Monroe in Georgia’s Walton County served as the backdrop in the film. Another prominent location featured in the movie is Stone Mountain, which was named after a geological formation near the city. Lawrenceville, the seat of Gwinnett County, can also be seen in the holiday film. All three cities are located near Georgia’s capital, Atlanta, and have resources that allow filmmakers to comfortably shoot scenes for their video projects.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Cast

The talented Jill Wagner takes up the role of Abbey Fuller in ‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Cast.’ You may know the actresses from her other works like ‘The Legend of 5 Mile Cave’ and ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa.’ Matthew W. Davis or Matt Davis portrays Abbey’s billionaire love interest Nick in the film. Thanks to his part in ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ and ‘The Originals,’ the actor has quite a fan following. The movie also stars Donna Mills as Caroline Sinclair. Some of her other well-known projects include ‘The Secret Storm’ and ‘Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.’

Other prominent appearances include Rachel Hendrix as Kate Newhall, Brandon Quinn as Dr. Mike Acosta, Darby Hinton as Phillip Fuller, and Marquita Goings as Desiree Squires. Charles Green (Walter Fairbanks), Wyatt Hunt (Max Fuller), and Kenneth Israel (Bob McManus) are also a part of the film.

