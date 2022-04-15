Where Was Hallmark’s Love, Classified Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Stacey N. Harding, ‘Love, Classified’ is a romantic comedy movie revolving around a romance novelist named Emilia Bloom. In her desire to reconnect with her children, Taylor and Zach, she reenters their lives using a book signing event arranged by her hometown’s local book shop as an excuse. While the writer tries to establish a bond with her children, both Taylor and Zach navigate their respective love lives with the help of an app named Classifie, which boasts old-fashioned human connection by way of the classified ad.

Zach is greeted by a blast from the past while Taylor finds herself falling for a woman like never before. The film presents an inclusive story about different forms of love through its amazing narrative. Thanks to the great performances by the cast members, the film is a delight to watch. The beautiful backdrops within the scenes help the audience fall even more in love with the characters. After all, who wouldn’t want a love story set in such a romantic atmosphere to succeed? If you’re excited to know just where this breathtaking movie was filmed, we have all you need to know!

Love, Classified Filming Locations

Part of Hallmark’s ‘Spring Into Love’ lineup, ‘Love, Classified’ was shot in Victoria, British Columbia. The filming started on January 31, 2022, and wrapped up on February 18, 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming locations!

Victoria, British Columbia

As the capital of the Canadian Province of British Columbia, Victoria is a thriving city known for its beautiful landscape and scenic seaside. The production team of ‘Love, Classfied’ decided to take full advantage of all the facilities and backdrops of the sprawling city. The cast members were delighted to be a part of the process and enjoyed their time while filming the movie. Melora Hardin, who plays Emilia Bloom, was especially delighted with her experience with the Hallmark network. She even expressed her desire to work with Hallmark again in the future, whether as an actor or director.

Katherine McNamara also shared her joy with the setting of the scenes in the show and the props. In a podcast, she mentioned how she adored the multitude of plants on the set and the fun she had while filming a scene in a bowling alley. The production may have been a hectic process, but the actress loved every minute of acting the part of Taylor.

Over the years, Victoria has been used by many filmmakers as a location for their productions. Given the beautiful landscapes in the city and the fact that both Victoria and Los Angeles are in the same time zone, the city is a popular choice amongst producers. Some of the major productions that have taken place in the city include ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Rescued by Ruby.’

Love, Classified Cast

The movie boasts phenomenal performances by some excellent actors. Most prominent of which is Melora Hardin, who takes up the role of Emilia Bloom, a well-known romance author. The actor is a well-known face in the industry and has been a part of projects like ‘The Office,’ ‘17 Again,’ and ‘Monk.’ Joining her to act the part of Emilia’s daughter Taylor is Katherine McNamara. Katherine herself has shown her mettle through her work in ‘Shadowhunters’ and ‘Arrow.’ Max Lloyd-Jones portrays the character of Zach, Emilia’s son. You may know Max from his performances in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and ‘The Mandalorian.’

Arienne Mandi from ‘The L Word: Generation Q‘ and ‘Hawaii Five-0‘ is a part of the movie as Taylor’s lady love named Franki Murray. Meanwhile, Louriza Tronco plays the role of Margot, Zach’s old flame. Other talented actors gracing the movie include Steve Bacic, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Baraka Rahmani, Rohain Arora, Jamall Johnson, and Dominic Fugere.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Just One Kiss Filmed? Who is in the Cast?