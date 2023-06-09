Where Was Hallmark’s Love’s Greek to Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Love’s Greek to Me’ is a romance film that revolves around Ilana and her boyfriend, Mike, who travel to Santorini in Greece together for a wedding in Mike’s family. Already feeling overwhelmed by the Greek traditions and culture, Ilana is thrown into the blender when Mike proposes to her as well. Surrounded by her future in-laws, all Ilana can do now is try and impress them by showing that she can fit in well with the family, especially with Mike’s mother, Athena.

The beautiful backdrop used in ‘Love’s Greek to Me’ only adds to the love it exudes in all forms and shapes – be it familial, platonic, or romantic – and becomes a part of the narrative as much as the characters themselves. But just where exactly has the film been captured? Read on and find out!

Love’s Greek to Me Filming Locations

The entirety of ‘Love’s Greek to Me’ has been lensed on location in Greece, specifically the island of Santorini, where the story is set as well. Principal photography began sometime in April 2023 and wrapped up on May 2, 2023. The European country, with its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, has long been a favored tourist destination.

Often called the Cradle of Western Civilization, the country comprises thousands of islands in both the Aegean and Ionian Seas – each island unique in terms of its architectural planning and societal norms to an extent. Now, let us take a look at the specific places that have been featured in ‘Love’s Greek to Me.’

Santorini, Greece

‘Love’s Greek to Me’ takes place on the island of Santorini and was taped in Oia, a coastal town on the northwestern tip of the island. Oia is one of the two major towns on Santorini, which was devastated by a volcanic eruption in the 16th Century BC that permanently changed the island’s landscape. All the buildings in town are whitewashed and carved into the cliffs that overlook a caldera, making it seem like they’ve been carefully placed one after the other on a staircase.

The cast and crew stayed in the town throughout the filming and utilized the Canaves Oia Luxury Resort for the filming of the wedding scenes, as well as the rest of the town, to take the exterior shots. They also enjoyed the famous black sand beaches of Santorini to unwind.

Love’s Greek to Me Cast

‘Love’s Greek to Me’ stars Tory DeVitto as Ilana; DeVitto is an advocate, philanthropist, and producer, on top of being an actress. The spiritually inclined actress is best known for her performance in ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Lifetime’s ‘Army Wives,’ and ‘One Tree Hill.’ She recently appeared in Hallmark’s ‘Rip in Time’ as well.

Joining her in the role of Mike is actor Yannis Tsimitselis, who grew up and has worked in Greece for the majority of his life, an aspect that he brings forth rather brilliantly in ‘Love’s Greek to Me’ with its mix of dialogues in Greek. Yannis has appeared in several Greek television shows, including ‘On a Red Background,’ ‘The Building,’ ‘Footsteps in the Sand,’ and ‘Come to My Place.’

Read More: Best Romance Movies on Netflix