Where Was Hallmark’s Love’s Portrait Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Love’s Portrait’ is a romantic drama movie directed by John Lyde from a screenplay Lyde co-wrote with Brittany Wiscombe. It follows Lily, a museum curator who discovers a painting that closely resembles her. As a result, Lily sets out on an epic adventure to Ireland in hopes of meeting the painting’s artist. In the process, Lily experiences a romance like none other. The film is set in scenic locales in Ireland and features relatively fresh faces in the cast. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about the filming locations and cast of ‘Love’s Portrait.’ In that case, here is everything we have gathered!

Love’s Portrait Filming Locations

‘Love’s Portrait’ was extensively filmed on location in the Republic of Ireland. However, some portions were also filmed in Utah. Ireland serves as the primary setting of the movie. Therefore, it is no surprise that the makers chose to shoot in the country and capture its natural beauty for the screen. Principal photography on the project commenced sometime in October 2021 and concluded by the end of November 2021. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots.

Inistioge, Republic of Ireland

The cast and crew filmed a majority of the scenes in the beautiful village of Inistioge, located in County Kilkenny. The village is situated on River Nore and features historic buildings and abundant natural vegetation, making it a popular filming spot. Scenes were shot at Cullintra House, a bread and breakfast in Inistioge. The Otter Bar, a popular restaurant in Inistioge, features prominently in the movie.

Kilkenny, Republic of Ireland

The filming of ‘Love’s Portrait’ partially took place in Kilkenny, a city in County Kilkenny. The town of Kilkenny is a popular tourist destination, and local attractions include such as Kilkenny Castle, St Canice’s Cathedral, Rothe House, Shee Alms House, Black Abbey, St. Mary’s Cathedral, and Kilkenny Town Hall, among others. It is also known for public gardens and museums. Wallslough Village Holiday Cottages, a holiday retreat in Kilkenny, serves as one of the filming sites for the movie.

Jerpoint Abbey, Republic of Ireland

The film’s crew visited Jerpoint Abbey to shoot some scenes. Jerpoint Abbey is a ruined Cistercian abbey founded in the second half of the 12th century. It is located near Thomastown, County Kilkenny, and is renowned for its architectural style.

Springville, Utah

Springville, a city in Utah County, is among the sites where the film’s cast and crew shot footage. It is known as the filming location of the popular 1984 dance romance movie ‘Footloose.’ The city is also known for its arts and culture.

Provo, Utah

Some scenes of the movie were shot in Provo, the fourth largest city in Utah. The city is a significant business and educational hub of the state. Films such as ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ ‘The Night Clerk,’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice (2003)’ were filmed in Provo.

Love’s Portrait Cast

‘Love’s Portrait’ stars Aubrey Reynolds as Lily. Reynolds is known for her appearance as Maude Beaumont in the superhero drama film ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.’ Her other credits include films such as ‘A Sister’s Grudge’ and ‘Bookworm and the Beast.’ Actor Richard McWilliams stars opposite Reynolds in the role of William. McWilliams is known for his appearances in television shows such as ‘Vikings‘ and ‘Fair City.’

The film’s supporting cast includes Tamari Dunbar as Michelle, Siobhan Shanahan as Cara, Jessi Melton as Kate, and Jazmine Shaw as JoJo. David Knoell (Eamon O’Brien), Brooke Grossinger (Pamela), Gerry Herbert (Jonathan O’Brien), and Geraldine McComish (Dierdre) also appear in the film. Lastly, actress Kathryn McKiernan is also among the cast, but her character’s name hasn’t been announced.

