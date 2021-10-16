Where Was Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ romantic comedy ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made’ revolves around four postal workers, Shane, Oliver, Rita, and Norman, with interconnected love lives and a shared interest in solving mysteries and helping others. It focuses on Shane and Oliver’s wedding, Rita and Norman’s future plans, and The POstables’ attempts to help an ill child reconnect with his lost friend.

Created by Martha Williamson and part of the ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ franchise — which started off as television series before shifting to a television film format — ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made’ is the thirteenth installment in the film series. Full to the brim with warm romances, kindhearted characters, beautiful backdrops, and intriguing dead letter mysteries, the movie is a perfect feel-good romcom. If you were wondering where this visually pleasing film was shot and who stars in it, we’ve got all the information you need!

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made Filming Locations

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made’ is set in a fictional Dead Letter Office (DLO) of the U.S. Postal System, where our four protagonists work. However, it was filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Let’s look more closely at this specific filming location.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made’ was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian city known as Hollywood North provided the perfect sets needed by the Hallmark film to immerse fans in a world of letters and love. Vancouver provides the ideal picturesque locations, both indoors and outdoors, needed to make the POstables and their good deeds come to life.

Vancouver is one of the largest film production centers in the world, known for its mix of natural attractions and manmade marvels, ease of travel, and dependable weather. Its advantageous government tax credits and storehouse of talented film industry professionals make it an excellent filming base.

In fact, Vancouver is one of Hallmark’s most frequented filming locations, with dozens of productions carried out in the city each year. With most Hallmark productions being romantic dramas with an emphasis on gorgeous backdrops, it makes sense that a city as beautiful as Vancouver successfully caters to the feel-good storylines.

Thus, the quaint backdrops — from the cramped yet cozy DLO office to elegant lawn front houses — that we see our POstables against are actually sets and neighborhoods in Vancouver. The Canadian city is so visually diverse that it manages to pass off as any American city or town. No wonder Hallmark and the ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ franchise keep returning to this popular city known for its historical neighborhoods, nightlife, well-maintained parks, and snowy mountains.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made Cast

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made’ sees the original cast from the franchise reprise their roles. Eric Mabius returns as Oliver O’Toole, an eccentric, old-fashioned lover of letters and Kristin’s fiancé. Mabius is best known for playing Daniel Meade in ABC’s ‘Ugly Betty.’ He is also recognized for his work in ‘Cruel Intentions,’ ‘Resident Evil,’ ‘The L Word,’ and ‘Eyes.’

Kristin Booth reprises her role as Shane McInerney, a practical technophile and Oliver’s to-be-wife. Booth is best known for playing Ethel Kennedy in the mini-series ‘The Kennedys.’ She is also recognized for her work in ‘Orphan Black,’ ‘Workin’ Moms,’ ‘Salem Witch Trials,’ ‘The Boys,’ and ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax.’ Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe returns as Rita Haywith-Dorman, a free-spirited and optimistic postal worker and Norman’s wife. She has been a part of ‘The L Word,’ ‘Final Destination 3,’ ‘Black Christmas,’ ‘Primeval: New World,’ and ‘Wonder.’

Geoffrey James Gustafson reprises his role as Norman Xavier Dorman, a brilliant and hardworking oddball and Rita’s husband. Gustafson is recognizable from his work in ‘Emily Owens MD,’ ‘Package Deal,’ ‘Psych,’ ‘The Interview,’ and ‘Primeval: New World.’ The Hallmark movie also sees Sherry Miller as Sharon McInerney, Zak Santiago as Ramon Rodriguez, Erin Aubrey as Firefighter D, Gregory Harrison as Joe O’Toole, and Jill Morrison as Hazel in supporting roles.

