Where Was It (2017) Filmed?

Andy Muschietti of ‘Mama’ fame upped the ante with the 2017 horror adventure movie ‘It.’ Painted with a coming-of-age ambiance and based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Stephen King, the film holds a bag full of spooky surprises as it delves into the past of the Township of Derry. Bill makes a paper boat for Georgie in the rainy season, but Georgie disappears after a heinous encounter with Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

With the number of the missing children rising in leaps, seven new friends investigate the mystery. The search for the truth leads them to uncanny tunnels. Following its release, the movie was praised in the media for its nostalgia-addled narrative and gloomy atmosphere. Most of the story unfolds in the tight-knit community of Derry, and the surrounding greenery and river stream give off a scout camp feel. But you must be ripping your hair to know where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us keep you updated.

It Filming Locations

‘It’ was filmed on locations in the US and Canada, especially in the Canadian province of Ontario. Principal photography commenced on June 27, 2016, getting in the can by September 21, 2016. Chung-hoon Chung, the cinematographer of ‘Oldboy‘ and ‘Uncharted,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, Claude Paré, the production designer of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ took up the role in the movie. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Toronto, Ontario

Several sequences were shot in various locations around Toronto, the culturally enriched and architecturally wondrous capital city of the Canadian province of Ontario. In the early moments, Georgie chases the paper boat to a storm drain for a fatal encounter with Pennywise. The scenes were filmed at the intersection of Springmount Avenue and William Street in Toronto.

Scenes were also filmed in Cranfield House, a historical landmark at 450 Pape Avenue in Toronto. The location stands for an abandoned house in the movie. The studio work was predominantly carried out in the Pinewood Toronto Studios, a central production facility located in the Port Lands neighborhood of Toronto. The studio houses 11 stages for major productions and has been visited by titles such as ‘Room’ and ‘Pacific Rim.’

Port Hope, Ontario

Most of the movie was filmed in and around Port Hope, which took on the appearance of Derry as the crew set their foot in the community. Port Hope Municipal hall, the local government office located at 56 Queen Street, stands as the “Derry Public Library.” The Port Hope Tourism Centre, at 20 Queen Street, was doubled as the City of Derry office. Ganaraska Financial Credit Union, a credit union at 17 Queen Street in Port Hope, stands in as the Montgomery Financial.

The crew made a butcher shop out of the Gould’s Shoes storefront on Walton Street, while Tony’s Barbershop was actually an Avanti Hair Design storefront at 28 Walton Street. The team also got hold of a storefront at 36 Walton Street, redecorating it as Reliance Cleaners. The Queen Street Tattoo storefront was also featured in the movie as Derry Scoop.

Scenes were also filmed outside the Port Hope Capitol Theatre, an old movie theatre located at 20 Queen Street. Some filming went underway in Watson’s Guardian Drugs. Once a pharmacy located at 68 Walton Street in Port Hope, the shop has been permanently closed. Another prominent filming area was Port Hope Memorial Park, a sprawling public park located at 44 Queen Street, where the crew erected a statue of Paul Bunyan.

Other filming locations in the area include Mill and Walton street, Walton Street bridge, Queen Street between Walton and Roberston street, Cavan Street between Highland Drive and Ravine Drive, and Victoria Street South between Trafalgar Street and Sullivan Street.

Other Locations In Ontario

The filming unit visited Oshawa, another scenic city on the Lake Ontario shoreline in Ontario. Filming took place in the residential areas surrounding Eulalie Avenue and James Street in downtown Oshawa. Specifically, the crew built a set in a formerly vacant lot at the dead-end of James Street. The structure was a facade the team used for exterior sequences while making the set from pre-fabricated modules. As the haunted house sequences were filmed here, so were other scenes on Court and Fisher streets.

Some filming also took place in Elora, a community in the town of Centre Wellington, in the Wellington County of the province. The team visited the Elora Quarry, and the adjacent Conservation Area, at 319 Wellington County Road 18 in Elora. A sequence was also filmed on West Montrose Covered Bridge. Located at 1 Covered Bridge Drive in the Ontarian community of West Montrose, the bridge is colloquially famous as the Kissing Bridge. Lastly, some outdoor sequences were filmed in Pickering and Hamilton.

Bangor, Maine

On March 31, 2015, it was revealed that the production designer went to Bangor, a central city in Maine. Landmark locations were scoped in the area, including the Thomas Hill Standpipe, a water tank located at 41 Thomas Hill Road in Bangor. The site is called “The Barren” in the movie. The river stream sequence, where Ben runs from the bully gang, was filmed along the Kenduskeag Stream. Some filming also went underway on the Penobscot River.

