Is It (2017) Based on A True Story?

Do not go near the drains, especially if you are a kid and live in the township of Derry. As the harrowing past of the town seeps into the present, the narrative goes haywire. Andy Muschietti was behind the driving wheel of the 2017 fantasy horror movie ‘It’ (also known as ‘It: Part 1 – The Losers’ Club’), which marvels in an indie coming-of-age haze while the horror overpowers in the end.

After Betty Ripsom, Bill’s brother Georgie falls prey to the mysterious child-killer. The children are disappearing, and a group of high school misfits must end the mystery, with their lives up for stake. While a nod to classic horror movies like ‘The Grudge‘ and ‘Goosebumps,’ you may wonder whether the film is based on actual events of haunting. If the question is bugging you, let us put an end to the mystery.

Is It A True Story?

No, ‘It’ is not a true story. While a problematic past in the township of Derry may look like it holds some resemblance to history (and the director has left no stone unturned to make the film authentic and era-appropriate), the movie is an adaptation of a Stephen King epic. Therefore, in its scope and appeal, it is pretty fictional. Chase Palmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman jointly wrote the script based on the eponymous 1986 Stephen King novel.

The novel has come to define a generation’s fear of clowns, epitomized by Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The book’s first adaptation was in the form of the 1990 miniseries of the same name, which featured Tim Curry (‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’) as the clown. While the rendition did not spook people much, they acknowledged that Tim Curry’s performance as Pennywise was amply scary. The novel’s legacy also reached Bollywood in India, where it was adapted as the television series ‘Woh.’

However, both takes somewhat failed to realize the original work’s horrific potential and symbolic undertones. The 2017 movie leaves aside the previous departures, thinking of the material afresh. However, a few questions about the inception of the story remain. There is a widespread belief that King’s heinous clown character is a nod to John Wayne Gacy, the infamous 70s serial killer clown who raped, murdered, and buried the remains of more than 33 young boys under his house.

However, while the presence of the madman in the collective imagination may somewhat have inspired the horrific tale, the kernel of the story took birth in a personal incident for the author. King conceived the story at a time of recollection when his car broke down in the middle of nowhere. In Maine, everywhere seems to be in the middle of nowhere due to the foggy and mysterious woods that cover the state. As King crossed an old wooden bridge, the molten fables of the old days rushed back to him. The author was reminded of the mythical trolls, who would survive on children and goats.

The troll became a circus clown in the modern rendition. At the same time, the adult-child relationship in the community also creates a feeling of horror. The movie consolidates the original text, but it omits some aspects in the process. For example, there was an orgy between the children that the film bypasses. However, it still retains the central romantic theme of the book – the loss of innocence. As for the fictional town of Derry, King drew inspiration from the Maine township of Bangor. The movie retains the 80s feel, creating an equally enchanting and horrifying township from scratch. But as for the narrative, we conclude that it remains fictional.

