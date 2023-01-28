Where was Lifetime’s Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on a true story, Lifetime’s ‘Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini’ (alternatively titled ‘Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself’) is a thriller drama movie directed by Marta Borowski. The story follows the hoax disappearance of Sherri Papini, who stages her own kidnapping. She goes missing one morning in November 2016 while out for a jog in Redding, Northern California. After 22 days, the young mother reappears on Thanksgiving Day at the side of the road, bruised and battered.

Sherri claims that she was kidnapped and branded by two Hispanic women who had also chained her to a bed. After a thorough investigation, when nothing is found, the law enforcement officers soon realize that she has lied all along. The Lifetime movie not only keeps the viewers invested from the beginning to the end, but its exciting locations in the backdrop also make you curious about its actual filming sites. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini Filming Locations

‘Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the crime drama movie reportedly commenced on November 3, 2022, and wrapped up by November 18, 2022, after 15 days of filming. Although the story is set in Redding, California, the makers chose to shoot the movie in British Columbia, as it is a suitable stand-in location due to its vast and versatile landscape. So, let’s not waste time and dive right into all the specific sites that can be sighted in the Lifetime thriller!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini’ were lensed in Greater Vancouver, a metropolitan area with Vancouver at its center. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly traveled across more than twenty locations across the region to tape numerous exterior and interior scenes against suitable backdrops. This apparently includes Maple Ridge, a city that lies between the Fraser River and the Golden Ears mountain summits.

It is also possible that the filming unit set up camp in one of the film studios in and around Vancouver to shoot some additional portions for the thriller. Situated in western Canada, particularly in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Greater Vancouver is one of the most livable metropolitan areas in the world. Its economy depends on several sectors: aerospace, animation studios, biotechnology, television and film production, and tourism. Every year, Greater Vancouver attracts millions of visitors due to the presence of many attractions.

Some prominent tourist destinations in Greater Vancouver are VanDusen Botanical Garden, Stanley Park, the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Contemporary Art Gallery, and the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery. Apart from tourists, many filmmakers visit the region for shooting purposes. Greater Vancouver has hosted the production of several projects over the years. Some notable ones include ‘The Pledge,’ ‘Along Came a Spider,’ ‘Bates Motel,’ ‘Big Sky,’ and ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini Cast

Jaimie King essays the role of Sherri Papini in the Lifetime movie. Since her debut in ‘Happy Campers,’ the actress has done notable roles in ‘Sin City,’ ‘My Bloody Valentine,’ ‘The Spirit,’ and ‘White Chicks.’ On the other hand, Matt Hamilton plays Keith, Sherri’s husband, in the crime drama movie.

Many of you will recognize Hamilton from his roles in ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Girl in Room 13,’ ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ ‘The Picture of Christmas,’ and others. Other cast members include Christina Sicoli (Laura), Josh Collins (Chris), and William Carson (Cameron).

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Vacation Home Nightmare Filmed? Who is in the Cast?