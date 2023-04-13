Where Was Lifetime’s If I Can’t Have You Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘If I Can’t Have You’ revolves around an unknown demented fan who actively pursues disc jockey Michelle Hall and shows a keen romantic interest in her. Meanwhile, Michelle’s nosy neighbor, Mr. Sklar, closely observes and appears to have knowledge of her every move. Her live-in boyfriend, Aiden, suspects it is him. However, when Michelle receives bizarre phone calls and unsolicited gifts at her doorstep, she begins to fear for her life as she tries to identify her stalker. The David DeCoteau directorial is a mystery movie that captivates you with its storytelling, coupled with eerie and dark backdrops that suit its suspenseful aesthetic. If you are eager to know more about the locations in the movie, we’ve got you covered.

If I Can’t Have You Filming Locations

‘If I Can’t Have You’ was reportedly filmed in California, specifically Los Angeles. Known as the Bear State, it is highly favored as a shooting location due to its diverse and stunning landscapes, ranging from sandy beaches and arid deserts to towering mountains and lush forests. Additionally, California is renowned as the global hub of cinema, known as Hollywood. The state boasts numerous tourist destinations, including Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, the world-renowned San Diego Zoo, and the breathtaking Yosemite National Park. So without further ado, let’s take a brief look at the locations that can be spotted in the movie!

Los Angeles, California

It appears that a significant portion of the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, colloquially known as the entertainment capital of the world. The city boasts a plethora of captivating sites that are favored by filmmakers, including the renowned Griffith Observatory, the eccentric Venice Beach, and the awe-inspiring Point Dume, among numerous others. The Golden Gate City has over one hundred locations that are preferred by directors for capturing stunning cinematic shots.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles offers an expanse of varying terrains and welcoming culture. The city has been at the vanguard of film and television production since the early 1900s, with Hollywood being its birthplace.

What’s more, Los Angeles is the domicile of many eminent actors, directors, and celebrities. Its diverse and picturesque landscapes, combined with state-of-the-art production facilities and cutting-edge equipment, make it a coveted destination for filmmakers to capture their art on the big screen. Other similar movies that have been taped here include ‘Murder Mystery’ and ‘Nope.’

If I Can’t Have You Cast

The Lifetime movie features Bailey Kai as Michelle. The actress also appears in other notable projects like ‘Dreamer‘ as Lisa and ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses‘ as Jodie. Houston Rhines essays the character of Aiden, who’s Michelle’s boyfriend. You might recognize him from ‘Moonrise’ as David Greer and ‘Fatal Memory’ as Paul.

The film ensembles a talented star cast with Gina Hiraizumi as Lily, Jackée Harry as Detective Olsen, Tracy Nelson as Detective Morgan, and Philip McElroy as Keith. Other supporting actors in the movie are Jon Briddell as Robert, Daniel Joo as Tim, Meredith Thomas as Lizzy, and Raechel Wong as Casey.

