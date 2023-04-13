Is Lifetime’s If I Can’t Have You Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘If I Can’t Have You’ is a mystery thriller film that follows a disc jockey named Michelle Hall who is loved by her fans but she becomes the subject of obsession by an anonymous demented fan. Living with her boyfriend, Aiden, she is also bothered by her nosy and creepy neighbor named Mr. Sklar, who seems to stalk her and hence, knows her every move. So, naturally, Aiden believes that Mr. Sklar is the demented fan who has been bothering Michelle.

What makes Michelle’s life all the more complicated is when she starts getting strange calls and gifts at her doorstep, making her and Aiden wonder who might be the creepy stalker. The David DeCoteau directorial features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Jackee Harry, Bailey Kai, Gina Hiraizumi, Houston Rhines, Tracy Nelson, Michael Pare, and Eric Roberts. Since there are a lot of realistic elements, such as stalking, included in the thriller movie, some of you are bound to pose the question — is ‘If I Can’t Have You’ rooted in reality? Well, let’s find out more and explore the same, shall we?

Is If I Can’t Have You a True Story?

No, ‘If I Can’t Have You’ is not based on a true story. With the screenplay of movies like ‘I Spit on Your Grave,’ ‘The Wrong Cheerleader,’ ‘A Daughter’s Deception,’ ‘Sinister Stepsister,’ and ‘Bad Influence’ in his repertoire, Adam Rockoff made the most of his experience, writing prowess, and creative mind to come up with the enthralling storyline of the Lifetime movie. At the same time, he managed to introduce certain subjects and characters in the screenplay that make it seem very true to life as well.

Given the realistic themes and elements of stalking and nosy neighbors, many of you are bound to find them realistic because cases of stalking are not something unheard of in real life. For instance, in March 2023, there was a stalking case that ended up in the death of the podcaster Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband Mohammed Naseri, both of whom were killed by the alleged stalker Ramin Khodakaramrezaei. The suspect then reportedly went on to die by suicide. As you can see, stalking cases have a tendency to get horrific in real life, just as it is dramatized in the film.

Another reason for you to find the movie’s subject matter familiar is that it is not the first time that we have seen the representation of such topics on the screen. The themes of stalking and obsession have been previously explored in numerous movies and TV shows, such as ‘Enough,’ ‘The Bodyguard,’ ‘Ratter,’ and ‘You.’ However, one of the aptest examples has to be that of the 2015 Joel Edgerton directorial, ‘The Gift.’ Starring Jason Bateman, Rebecca Hall, Joel Edgerton, and Allison Tolman, the psychological thriller movie revolves around the picture-perfect life of a married couple.

Simon and Robyn’s lives get turned upside down after they encounter an old acquaintance named Gordo from the former’s past. When he begins to show up uninvited with mysterious gifts in the couple’s house, things get out of hand. The subject of a stalker and the element of mysterious gifts are common in both ‘If I Can’t Have You’ and ‘The Gift,’ as well as a few storylines. So, by taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, it would be safe to say that the Lifetime film might include realistic themes, but it doesn’t change the fact that it is not rooted in reality!

