Where Was Lifetime’s Kept Woman Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Kept Woman’ is a 2015 thriller movie that centers on Jessica and Evan, a couple who moves to their dream home on a beautiful suburban street. Their new neighbor Simon is quite odd, and Jessica’s suspicion rises even more when she catches him in a lie. She can’t rest easy without getting to the bottom of the issue, and this curiosity leads to her entrapment at the bottom of his secret bunker. There, Jessica comes across Robin, another woman that Simon holds captive.

Robin is brainwashed and torn from reality, and Jessica must race against time to escape before she meets the same fate. The Michel Poulette directorial’s haunting backdrop and eerie choice of locations further upraise the movie’s suspense. If your inner film aficionado is curious to learn more about its filming sites, here’s all you need to know.

Kept Woman Filming Locations

‘Kept Woman’ was entirely filmed in Québec, specifically in Montréal and Longueuil. Principal photography for the movie seemingly took place in late 2014. Québec is globally recognized for its film technicians’ professionalism and unmatched skills. A few tourist sites that one must visit in the “la belle province” include Quartier du Petit Champlain, Mont-Tremblant, Hôtel de Glace, and The Montreal Botanical Garden. Now, let’s get a closer look at the specific places that appear in the Lifetime thriller!

Montréal, Québec

The crew recorded multiple pivotal sequences of the film in Montreal, the creative hub that doubles for the streets of Paris, New York, and London. The versatility of its terrain makes the city of festivals a perfect fit for almost all settings, eras, and backdrops. Moreover, filmmakers prefer the city due to its tax incentives and cost-saving benefits. The Olympic Stadium, Old Port’s Quebec Court, Victoria’s Secret store, and Mel’s Cité du Cinema are among the most recognized filming sites in Montreal. Other movies with similar genres and themes lensed in the picturesque city include ‘Scream VI,’ ‘Arrival,’ and ‘Three Pines.’

Longueuil, Québec

The filmmakers also recorded several scenes at Longueuil, a city with many renowned attractions, such as Parc Michel-Chartrand, Le Vieux-Longueuil, Fort Chambly National Historic Site, and Parc de la Cité. The unique mix of an urban and natural landscape has proven to be quite resourceful for many filming projects. The diverse culture and population are an added bonus, along with its eccentric architectural style. ‘The Far Shore,’ ‘Mommy’s Prison Secret,’ and ‘The Neighbor’ are three more projects that were taped here.

Kept Woman Cast

Courtney Ford is in the lead as Jessica Crowder, the brave woman who eventually gets in trouble. The actress is widely popular for essaying Nora Darhk in ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ and Christine Hill in ‘Dexter.’ The antagonist of the Lifetime movie is Shaun Benson, who essays the twisted character of Simon.

You may recognize Benson from his portrayal of Ezekiel in ‘The Boys‘ and Sonny in ‘ARQ.’ Moreover, Andrew W. Walker plays Evan Crowder, Jessica’s loving fiance. The talented actor also appears in ‘The Torturer’ and ‘Steel Toes.’ Other cast members include Rachel Wilson (Robin Simmons), Troy Blundell (Tyler Haynes), and Jesse Camacho (Oscar Garrett).

