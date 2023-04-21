Where Was Lifetime’s Secrets On Greek Row Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Secrets on Greek Row’ revolves around Wally’s tragic death in an electrocution accident in a hot tub. It affects his carefree girlfriend Kaylee, but his mother suspects that she might be the reason behind her son’s death. Along with her, other sorority members also begin to doubt Kaylee’s intentions. Their suspicions heighten after another death at a party, and now Kaylee must find a way to prove her innocence. The thriller movie builds suspense with its broody and dark aesthetics, which draws the viewers in and keeps them guessing. If you are curious to know more about the film’s shooting locations, we’ve got you covered.

Secrets On Greek Row Filming Locations

‘Secrets On Greek Row’ was seemingly filmed in Kentucky, specifically Louisville. The principal photography for the Lifetime movie reportedly took place in early 2022. The southeastern state is known for its horse racing industry, bourbon distilleries, and southern hospitality. Kentucky is also home to several national parks, including Mammoth Cave National Park, which contains the world’s longest-known cave system. Now, let’s look at the exact locations that can be spotted in the thriller movie!

Louisville, Kentucky

Most portions of ‘Secrets On Greek Row’ were lensed in Louisville, the largest city in Kentucky, renowned for its rich history, museums, cultural centers, and parks. The cast and crew supposedly traveled across the city to shoot scenes against suitable backdrops. Louisville has a variety of scenic locations that provide a unique backdrop to filmmakers, ranging from urban to rural. It also offers Victorian-era architecture, which can add a historic character to any project. The northern central city is also famous for its music, such as blues, jazz, and bluegrass, which can be incorporated into a project’s soundtrack or storyline.

Moreover, the accessible transport system with major highways makes it easier for the crew to move around with heavy equipment. The film-friendly policies that provide generous incentives and proper guidance while scouting is another added benefit for moviemakers. Some sites that have previously served as a backdrop on the silver screen are Churchill Downs, Belle of Louisville, Muhammad Ali Center, and Frazier History Museum. Two other thriller films shot here include ‘The Insider’ and ‘Demolition Man.’

Secrets On Greek Row Cast

The Lifetime movie stars Lucy Loken, who is known for her portrayal of Amber in ‘Young Sheldon‘ and Amanda Brandis in ‘Quantum Leap.’ Grace Patterson also essays a pivotal role in the Lifetime movie. You might recognize her from ‘Spring Break Nightmare‘ as Ally and ‘Deadly Cheer Mom’ as Shauna. Other cast members include Jessica Morris, Mason Mecartea, and Logan Mackenzie Wallace.

Read More: Best Suspense and Mystery Movies of All Time