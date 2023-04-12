Where Was Lights Out (2016) Filmed?

David F. Sandberg sat on the director’s chair for the first time for the feature film ‘Lights Out,’ which is based on his very own 2013 eponymous short film. The supernatural horror movie revolves around Rebecca who leaves home and is under the impression that she has outgrown her childhood fears for good. When she was a young girl growing up, she had a tough time knowing what was real and what was not, especially when the lights went out at night.

Now, Rebecca’s little brother named Martin goes through similar horrific and terrifying experiences that once haunted her. Due to some sort of attachment that the supernatural entity has with their mother and driven by vengeance, it is back to making life a living hell for the entire family. Starring Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Billy Burke, and Maria Bello, much of the 2016 horror film takes place in the shadows in different locations, including Rebecca’s apartment and Martin’s school, with the dark visuals adding more to the horror ambiance. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Lights Out’ was filmed, we are here to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Lights Out Filming Locations

‘Lights Out’ was filmed in California, especially in Los Angeles County. As per reports, the principal photography for the horror film commenced in June 2015 and wrapped up in early August of the same year. A split-screen technique was used to capture the special effects of having the ghost appear and disappear, which was also used in the short film. Now, without much ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations where the ghost lurks in the shadows and haunts Rebecca and Martin!

Los Angeles County, California

In order to tape a majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Lights Out,’ the production team set up camp in various sites across Los Angeles County. The building at 5601 North Figueroa Street in Los Angeles stood in for Rebecca’s apartment building in the movie. As for the scenes involving Martin’s school Palmeri Elementary, they were lensed in Aldama Elementary School at 632 North Avenue 50 in LA.

The locales of the neighborhood of Highland Park also feature quite heavily in several important portions of the movie. For instance, the apartment that doubled for Sophie and Martin’s house is located in the neighborhood, particularly at 140 South Avenue 59. The filming unit of ‘Lights Out’ also utilized the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios at 4000 Warner Boulevard in the city of Burbank. The exterior scene portraying the outside of a factory building right at the beginning of the film was reportedly shot within the premise of the film studio.

Established in 1926, the film studio is home to 37 different sound stages of different sizes, ranging from 6,000 to 32,000 square feet, 4.2 million square feet of production office space, and a variety of exterior sets. All these amenities make the Warner Bros. Studios a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles consists of numerous iconic landmarks that you might be able to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes, including the Hollywood Sign, the Venice Canal Historic District, U.S. Bank Tower, Hollywood Boulevard, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Over the years, the city’s locales have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows, other than ‘Lights Out.’ Some of the notable ones include ‘Nope,’ ‘Constantine,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘Dracula,’ and ‘American Horror Story.’

