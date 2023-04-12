Is Lights Out Based on a True Story?

Directed by David F. Sandberg, 2016s ‘Lights Out’ is a supernatural horror movie starring Teresa Palmer, Maria Bello, and Gabriel Bateman, among others. It follows the story of Diana, a deadly silhouette in the darkness, as she comes back to her old friend, Sophie, and starts haunting the life of her young son Martin. Martin’s older step-sister went through a similar thing in her childhood and returns to save her family. However, Diana’s attachment to Sophie turns out to be much more extreme than anyone thought. With a complicated but sincere family dynamic at its center, ‘Lights Out’ is full of terrifying imagery and themes while still telling a convincing story about trauma and depression. At the same time, this horror plot also allows a rich backstory for its monster, Diana, and builds a compelling world around her. If you’re curious about the base source of this movie, then here is everything you need to know about the origin of ‘Lights Out.’

Is Lights Out a True Story?

No, ‘Lights Out’ is not based on a true story. However, the movie is based on a 2013 Swedish short film of the same name created by director David F. Sandberg. The short was a three-minute-long film created by Sandberg and his wife for the film festival called the Bloody Cuts Horror Challenge. It had a similar premise to the feature film ‘Lights Out’ about a woman haunted by a supernatural creature that only appears in the dark. The short went on to receive high praise and critical acclaim, and Sandberg was eventually approached by Hollywood producers looking to turn his short film into a feature.

The base idea behind Diana stems from mental health issues. Therefore in the movie, she survives only as a side-effect of Sophie’s depression. This inherent relationship between Diana, the somewhat tangible threat presented to the characters, and mental illness, an issue numerous people in the real world encounter, forms a connection between the film and reality. “I started thinking of this mental illness angle pretty early on because it felt like that was a darkness within people or something like that. It felt appropriate. It started with this idea of how, in a lot of horror movies, you have this trope of the little kid who has an imaginary friend who turns out to be a ghost, but I always thought it would be much scarier if it was the parents who had the imaginary friend. As a child, you’re so vulnerable and dependent on your parent, so I just felt that would be scarier. That’s how it all started.” Sandberg said when talking about the birth of the idea behind ‘Lights Out.’

Similarly, Eric Heisserer, the screenplay writer that Sandberg worked with on the 2016 film, crafted Diana’s storyline with her metaphorical significance in mind. “She represents mental illness and clinical depression, and how keeping that in the dark or keeping that as unspoken within a family can fracture a family dynamic and can even cause harm.” Screenwriter Heisserer said in an interview while discussing the film. When Diana’s relationship with Sophie is put in the context of an individual’s relationship with depression, it adds a different nuance to the overall outcome of the movie.

However, the movie’s utilization of the concept of depression to represent Diana isn’t the only thing that reminds the audience of their own realities. A key aspect of Diana’s character is that she exists as a dreadful silhouette in the dark for the majority of the movie. Nyctophobia, the fear of darkness, is one of the most common phobias, with almost everyone experiencing it at some point in their lives, especially in childhood. The fear of darkness doesn’t only just include being afraid of the dark but rather the possibility that the dark presents. In the darkness, any number of horrors— supernatural or otherwise— can reside. Therefore, when ‘Lights Out’ proposes the idea of an eerie, vengeful Diana lurking in the dark, it easily taps into the audience’s fears and anxieties.

Meanwhile, the non-horror aspect of the movie revolves around a strained family dynamic. Even with all the problems plaguing Becca and her family, each member still profoundly cares about the others. Just as the film takes time to build up the suspense and horror around Diana, it also puts in the effort to piece together dynamics between the characters that feel real and relatable. Ultimately, the movie is not based on a real occurrence. However, the part of reality that it draws inspiration from has a substantial presence in everyone’s daily lives. Thus, ‘Lights Out’ feels convincingly authentic.

