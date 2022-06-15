Where Was Love Victor Season 3 Filmed?

Inspired by and set in the same setting as the 2018 movie ‘Love, Simon‘ and the book ‘Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda’ by Becky Albertalli, ‘Love, Victor’ is a teen comedy drama series that mainly revolves around the titular character — Victor Salazar. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the narrative follows Victor, a teen from a Latin American family who moves to a new city and joins Creekwood High School. On a journey to discover what he wants, he finds it hard to adjust to life in a new city, fit in at the new school, and deal with his sexual orientation.

When it all gets too much to handle, Victor contacts Simon and gets some help and advice to go through the challenges that high school and his sexual orientation bring with them. The coming-of-age narrative coupled with impressive performances from the talented group of actors and actresses, including Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Mason Gooding, and George Sear, keeps the viewers hooked on the storyline of the series. Other than that, the familiar backdrop of Simon’s high school makes them wonder if the series is filmed in the same locations as the movie or not. Well, allow us to answer the questions you might have regarding the production locations of season 3 of ‘Love, Victor.’

Love Victor Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Love Victor’ season 3 was filmed entirely in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. Although the series is set in Atlanta — the same place where ‘Love, Simon’ is set and shot — thanks to the versatile terrain of Los Angeles, the city stands in perfectly for Atlanta in the series. The principal photography for the third installment commenced in November 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by February 2022. Now, let’s navigate the filming sites that are showcased in the series!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for the third iteration of ‘Love, Victor’ was taped in Los Angeles, just like the previous seasons. Specifically, the production team seemingly utilized the facilities of Fox Studio Lot. Located at 10201 Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, the studio stretches over 50 acres and consists of as many as 15 different soundstages that can meet any kind of production requirements. Moreover, there are several scenic on-lot locations that contain art murals, iconic sights, and unique forms of architecture. So, it is very much possible that a majority of the third season was filmed inside the extensive production facility.

However, as per reports, a few sequences were also recorded in one of the private residences in Forrester Drive in LA. Also known as the City of Angels, the sprawling South Californian city is known for its ties with the Hollywood industry and is considered a prominent filming hub. Over the years, LA has featured in different types of productions; some of them are ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘The Offer,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘Barry.’

