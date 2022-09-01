Where Was Mack & Rita Filmed?

Directed by Katie Aselton, ‘Mack & Rita’ is a comedy-drama movie that revolves around Mack Martin, a 30-year-old homebody woman who reluctantly joins a bachelorette trip for her best friend named Carla. However, instead of going to the event, she makes her way into a strange tent that she finds and indulges in a past life regression, only to wake up as the 70-year-old version of herself — Aunt Rita.

As Rita gets used to her body and its consequences, she starts going viral on the internet and becomes a social media sensation. In the meanwhile, she gets romantically involved with Mack’s dog sitter, Jack. The comedy film features some hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Taylour Paige, Dustin Milligan, and Simon Rex. While the comedic narrative tickles your funny bones, the interesting use of different locations makes your mind wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘Mack & Rita.’ Well, in that case, allow us to put your mind at ease by providing you with all the details about the same!

Mack & Rita Filming Locations

‘Mack & Rita’ was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Greater Los Angeles. The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in just a month or so, in April of the same year. During the production, the filming unit had to make several changes to the script, including getting rid of a Coachella scene and not doing chemistry tests between actors before filming, due to the limited production budget and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Mack & Rita in her transformational journey and traverse all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Greater Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Mack & Rita’ were taped across Greater Los Angeles, the second largest metropolitan region in the United States that encompasses five counties, including Ventura County, San Bernandino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County. The property at 691 Mill Street in Los Angeles stood in for Mack’s loft in the movie. On the other hand, Paris Pilates scenes were taped on the property at 3110 Sunset Boulevard in LA.

Many exterior and aerial shots were also lensed in Los Angeles, including around North Atwater Bridge located at 3919 Rigali Avenue, 110 from the 4th Street bridge in Downtown LA, and 200 North Alvarado Street. Furthermore, Ocean Park at Beach situated at 25 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica served as a prominent production location for the Diane Keaton-starrer. In April 2021, the cast and crew members were reportedly spotted in and around The Commons at Calabasas at 4799 Commons Way in Calabasas shooting night scenes. Besides the aerial shots of Palm Springs, an important scene was also lensed at 550 North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

In an August 2022 interview with LA Confidential, director Katie Aselton was asked if the sunny settings of Los Angeles and Palm Springs helped capture the vibrance that is so significant in the movie. She answered, “We shot so much on the Eastside and downtown in Los Angeles and it’s so bright and vivid and colorful. There really is so much of a visual aspect to this story of a girl who is afraid to take any chances and so she’s living a very safe, bland life and then as she starts becoming more comfortable in her own skin, you see more color and more texture and more vibrancy. And it was really fun to lean into that and Los Angeles definitely supports that.”

