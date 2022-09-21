Where Was Meet Cute (2022) Filmed?

Directed by Alex Lehmann, Peacock’s ‘Meet Cute’ is a fantasy romantic comedy movie that focuses on the love story of Sheila and Gary. When Sheila approaches Gary, it is almost love at first sight, but the fact is that their supposed date is not the doing of fate after all. As a matter of fact, she has access to a time machine, which she uses to meet him for the first time multiple times and fall in love over and over again, just to make sure that their romantic relationship works out somehow.

However, when Sheila cannot manage to find the perfect night after trying so many times, she travels to Gary’s past to alter his personality and turn him into an ideal man for herself. The time-traveling, romantic narrative is made all the more enthralling by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson, Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, and Kirk Kelly. The picturesque backdrop of a sprawling city as the couple fall in love with each other enhances the overall quality of the narrative. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Meet Cute’ was actually shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Meet Cute Filming Locations

‘Meet Cute’ was filmed in its entirety in New York, specifically in New York City. The principal photography for the rom-com reportedly commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Since the story is set in New York City, the production team decided to shoot the film on location and give the viewers a more immersive viewing experience. So, without further ado, let’s travel through time with Sheila and traverse all the specific locations that appear throughout the film!

New York City, New York

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Meet Cute’ were lensed across New York City, the most populous and most densely populated major city in the United States. The filming unit set up camp in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens to tape some important scenes for the movie. According to reports, it seems that Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, and the rest of the crew also traveled out of NYC to record a few portions on location at Six Flags Great Escape, situated at 1172 US-9 in Queensbury.

Located in the northeastern United States, New York City is home to some of the most popular landmarks in the country, including Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center, Central Park, the Manhattan Chinatown, and the Brooklyn Bridge, some of which you may spot in the movie as well. Furthermore, the Big Apple has hosted the filming of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Mike,’ ‘Midsommar,’ ‘American Psycho,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and ‘Succession.’

