Where Was Meet Me In St. Louis Filmed? Where Is The House Located?

With Vincente Minnelli in the director’s seat, ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ is a grand musical drama painted with a celebratory ambiance. Based on the literary works of Sally Benson, the film chronicles four sisters as they educate themselves in the world’s ways. The backdrop is exciting with the promise of the St. Louis World Fair of 1904, which opens myriad avenues for the sisters as they experience life and love.

Along comes a charming boy from the neighborhood, and timeless chemistry begins to brew. Following its release in 1945, the movie garnered overwhelming praise and has since been regarded as one of the lasting achievements in the cinematic medium. Most of the movie unfolds in the suburban township of St. Louis, while the backdrop of the World Fair gives it a cosmopolitan appearance. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. If that is the case, let us put an end to your question.

Meet Me In St Louis Filming Locations

‘Meet Me In St. Louis’ was filmed in its entirety in and around California. Principal photography commenced in December 1943, getting wrapped up by April 1944. George J. Folsey (‘Forbidden Planet’) joined the team as the cinematographer. At the same time, Edwin B. Willis, the set decorator of ‘Singin In The Rain’ came on board as the set decorator. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Los Angeles County, California

The film borrows from the life of Sally Benson, who lived in a grand Victorian house at 5135 Kensington before heading to New York with the rest of the family. However, after years of neglect, Benson’s home in St. Louis was demolished in 1994. However, if you take a walk along Kensington Avenue, you can still possibly find similar Grand Victorian houses.

For the movie, the producers opted to build lavish sets. Most of the filming took place on the premises of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (now Sony Pictures Plaza), an iconic Golden era Hollywood studio located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in the Culver City suburbs of the LA County. Kensington Avenue, grand housing homes on both sides, was constructed in a studio backlot by MGM.

Familiar with the facility as St. Louis Street, the set was further featured in family movies like ‘Cheaper By The Dozen.’ However, visiting the set in person may be trickier than it sounds. The backlot and the house do not exist, as both were demolished in 1970. MGM was facing some financial trouble, so they auctioned off most of the property, including the backlot at St. Louis Street. But fret not.

You can still visit Lot 3, where the set was constructed. While spread across 80 acres of area, the studio lot is complete with a vast lake. Apart from filming scenes in the house, the crew lensed other exterior scenes on the set. Another prominent location featured in the movie was the La Grande Station. Once located between 2nd Street and Santa Fe Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles, the terminus was closed in May 1939.

