Where Was Monster Trucks Filmed?

Directed by Chris Wedge, ‘Monster Trucks’ is a 2017 fantasy action-adventure comedy movie that follows a high school senior named Tripp who is tired of the place he was born into and wishes to get away to get some much-needed change in his life. Looking for a way out of town, he gets the inspiration to build a monster truck from the ground up with the help of bits and pieces of scrapped cars. Soon after that, an accident at an oil-drilling site occurs at a nearby location that sets loose a mysterious and subterranean creature.

Since the displaced creature has a knack for speed, Tripp may have gotten lucky and found himself a key to getting out of the town once and for all with the unlikeliest of friends. Starring Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, Barry Pepper, and Holt McCallany, the movie unfolds in Tripp’s small town with quite a few action-packed chase sequences involving the monster truck. There are several interesting locations in the backdrop as well, such as a scrap yard where he works. So, if you are eager to know where ‘Monster Trucks’ is shot, we have got you covered!

Monster Trucks Filming Locations

‘Monster Trucks’ was filmed in British Columbia, especially in Metro Vancouver, Chilliwack, and Kamloops. As per reports, the principal photography for the comedy film commenced in early April 2014 and wrapped up in July of the same year. So, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that appear in the fantasy movie!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Monster Trucks’ are lensed in Metro Vancouver aka Greater Vancouver, the metropolitan area with Vancouver being its major urban center, as the name suggests. With the production team primarily setting up camp in Vancouver, most of the important scenes were reportedly recorded in Vancouver Film Studios at 3500 Cornett Road in the city of Vancouver.

The film production facility is home to 13 purpose-built sound stages ranging in size and numerous other buildings dedicated to production offices, warehouses, a private gym, mills, and other film-related needs. All these amenities make it one of the filmmakers’ favorite film studios not just in Vancouver but in all of British Columbia. Moreover, a few key portions of the movie were also taped in the city of Surrey, specifically on King George Boulevard & 84 Avenue and seemingly in Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey at 15377 Guildford Drive.

Chilliwack, British Columbia

Around the month of May 2014, the cast and crew members were spotted recording various parts for ‘Monster Trucks’ on location in the city of Chilliwack. While Downtown Chilliwack served as the primary production location, the filming unit utilized the locales around Triple Play Club at 45975 Wellington Avenue, which used to be a pub that has closed its doors permanently now. According to reports, J. Ballam Furniture at 7955 Evans Road in Chilliwack doubled for Cafe Diem’s facade in the Chris Wedge directorial. You might also be able to spot Five Corners Meat Co. at 8200 Brannick Place and its surrounding areas in several scenes of the movie.

Kamloops, British Columbia

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Monster Trucks’ also traveled to the city of Kamloops. Reportedly, they also shot a few sequences just west of Kamloops, in the village of Ashcroft. Situated in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Kamloops is known for its extensive trail network and desert-like climate, making it a perfect spot for mountain biking and other recreational driving. Some of the popular destinations and attractions that you might spot in the backdrop of a few scenes are the Adams River Sockeye Salmon Run, Kamloops Bike Ranch, Kamloops Wine Trail, Secwepemc Museum and Heritage Park, and Tranquille Sanatorium.

ayyyee they are filming this movie called monster trucks in kamloops and it seems like a big movie with some good actors — jess (@JessieEyzenga) April 11, 2014

