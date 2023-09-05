Where Was My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Filmed?

Written and directed by, and starring Nia Vardalos, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows the Portokalos family who decide to travel to Greece for a vacation, to honor Gus after his death and celebrate his memories in his hometown. Upon reaching there, they attempt to find his childhood friends and reconnect with them to learn more about him.

However, walking the path of its predecessors, the third movie in the ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise also takes some hilarious and heartwarming twists and turns as the family tries to have the time of their life on the Greek island. Since a majority of the movie unfolds in Greece, the viewers are bound to have some questions regarding the actual filming sites of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.’ If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Filming Locations

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ was filmed in its entirety in Greece, especially in Athens and Corfu. The filming unit was all set to shoot the film in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic halted their original plans and made them postpone the date. Finally, after a couple of years, production on the holiday film reportedly got underway in June 2022 and wrapped up in less than two months, in August of the same year. Now, without much ado, allow us to provide you with a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the comedy movie!

Athens, Greece

A significant portion of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ was lensed in and around Athens, the capital of Greece sprawling across the central plain of Attica. The production team reportedly traveled to a number of streets and neighborhoods of the city in order to shoot several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. For instance, an old historical neighborhood of Plaka in Athens is one of the primary shooting sites that features in a number of scenes.

In the February 2023 interview with People, Nia Vardalos shared her experiences of filming the movie as she opened up, “We began filming in the summer. It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great.” She also talked about a particular scene where she broke into tears alongside her co-star, John Corbett, because of how special it was to film.

Vardalos remembered, “We actually have a scene where we’re dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer, Barry Peterson, waited for and waited for and waited for. John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible. It’s just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And (Corbett) said, ‘Baby, look where you brought us.” Isn’t that amazing? And then I said, ‘Thank you for coming.'”

Corfu, Greece

For shooting a huge chunk of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ the filming unit traveled to Corfu, an island situated in the Ionian Sea, of the Ionian Islands. They spent almost a month on the island, reportedly from July 5 to August 3, 2022, recording various key portions for the rom-com movie, particularly in the town of Varipatades. The urban architecture of the island is inspired mainly by Venice as its narrow streets have a clear Venetian influence, as you are able to see in the backdrop of several scenes. Moreover, you are likely to notice a number of castles throughout the film as well, including the Old Fortress of Corfu, the New Fortress, Angelokastro, and Gardiki Castle.

