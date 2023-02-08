Where Was Netflix’s 10 Days of a Good Man Filmed?

Based on Mehmet Eroglu’s eponymous novel titled ‘Iyi Adamin 10 Günü,’ Netflix’s ’10 Days of a Good Man’ is a Turkish crime mystery movie that follows once a good man, Sadik, who transforms from an ordinary lawyer to a private investigator, and is ready to get his hands dirty in pursuit of justice. When Sadik takes on a missing person case, he gets pulled into a life-altering quest as he turns from good to bad and then bad to indifferent.

Directed by Uluç Bayraktar, the crime drama film features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Nejat İşler, Nur Fettahoğlu, Şenay Gürler, and Ilayda Alisan, which elevate the quality of the narrative further. Moreover, the action-packed sequences set against various stunning backdrops make one wonder where ’10 Days of a Good Man’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

10 Days of a Good Man Filming Locations

’10 Days of a Good Man’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, specifically in Istanbul. The principal photography for the mystery film reportedly commenced in September 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in October of the same year. Situated mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, Turkey is known to be a regional power and its economy is one of the largest in the entire world. So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Istanbul, Turkey

All the pivotal sequences for ’10 Days of a Good Man’ were lensed in and around Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city to record different scenes on location against suitable backdrops for the crime film. Located in northwestern Turkey, Istanbul is known to account for over thirty percent of Turkey’s economy, mainly through the tourism sector.

Each year, millions of tourists visit Istanbul to explore its unique culture along with the historic and modern attractions in the city. Moreover, shopping, leisure, and entertainment are some other reasons why tourists are attracted to the city. There are many popular shopping districts in Istanbul, such as Abdi İpekçi Street, Nişantaşı, Ortaköy, Bebek, Kadıköy, the Grand Bazaar, Mahmutpasha Bazaar, and the Spice Bazaar.

Istanbul is home to numerous ancient monuments and places of interest, including the Obelisk of Theodosius, the Serpent Column, the Column of Constantine, the Chora Church, the Church of Sts. Sergius and Bacchus, the Church of Theotokos Pammakaristos, the Monastery of Stoudios, the Monastery of the Pantocrator, the Monastery of Christ Pantepoptes, and the Hagia Theodosia. Over the years, Istanbul has served as a production location for many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘The Equalizer 2,’ ‘The Night Manager,’ ‘Hitman,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ and ‘Çukur.’

Read More: Best Turkish Shows on Netflix