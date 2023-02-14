Where Was Netflix’s All the Places Filmed?

Directed by Pitipol Ybarra, Netflix’s ‘All the Places’ (originally titled ‘A Todas Partes’) is a Mexican adventure comedy-drama movie that revolves around an estranged brother and sister who reunite after 15 long years at their father’s funeral. Now, in order to mend their relationship, the two make a spontaneous decision to fulfill their childhood dream — a motorbike road trip across Mexico. Along their healing and long journey, the two siblings connect with new people and get to know each other better.

The comedic narrative is complemented by the hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Mauricio Ochmann, Ana Serradilla, David Chocarro, and Diana Bovio. The sibling relationship portrayed in the movie is bound to strike a chord in many people’s hearts, keeping them invested from the beginning to the end. Meanwhile, due to all the scenic backdrops seen throughout the siblings’ road trip, many of you might be wondering where ‘All the Places’ was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

All the Places Filming Locations

‘All the Places’ was filmed in its entirety in Mexico, specifically in Querétaro and seemingly in Hidalgo and Nuevo León. The principal photography for the road trip movie reportedly commenced in November 2020 and supposedly wrapped up after a month or so, in December of the same year. Now, let’s follow the siblings as they travel through Mexico, and find out all about the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Querétaro, Mexico

Many pivotal sequences for ‘All the Places’ were lensed in Querétaro, one of the 32 Mexican federal entities which is one of the smallest states and one of the most heterogeneous states, geographically, in Mexico. The filming unit traveled across the state to record different scenes against suitable backdrops, including Tequisquiapan. Located in the southeast region of Querétaro, Tequisquiapan is a town and municipality known for its cobbled streets and traditional rustic houses.

Furthermore, Mauricio Ochmann and Ana Serradilla, along with the rest of the crew members were spotted biking around the Peña de Bernal, which is one of the tallest monoliths in the world standing at 1,421 ft. It is situated in the small town of San Sebastián Bernal in the state of Querétaro.

Other Locations in Mexico

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘All the Places’ also seemingly traveled to other locations across Mexico, including Nuevo León and Hidalgo. To be specific, Parque Fundidora on Avenida Fundidora y, Adolfo Prieto S/N, in Nuevo León’s Monterrey possibly served as one of the filming sites for the film. Furthermore, during the production process, the cast and crew members were seemingly spotted taping a few scenes in and around The Basaltic Prisms of Santa María Regla near Huasca de Ocampo in Hidalgo as well.

