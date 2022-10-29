Where Was Netflix’s Blade of the 47 Ronin Filmed?

A sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves-starrer ’47 Ronin’ directed by Carl Rinsch, Netflix’s ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin’ is an action fantasy movie helmed by Ron Yuan, set three centuries after the events of the original film. The narrative follows the lives of the ancient Japanese Rōnin warriors who exist in the modern world. However, they must blend in with the regular humans as the Samurai clans exist, but only in secrecy. Now, the legendary blade of 47 is wielded by a chosen warrior named Luna when her Samurai clan faces life-threatening attacks from the enemies.

The action-packed and thrilling narrative is complemented by impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Anna Akana, Mark Dacascos, Teresa Ting, Mike Moh, and Dustin Nguyen. The story not only keeps the viewers hooked on the movie but its brilliant visuals against the backdrop of a modern city make them wonder where ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin’ was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Blade of the 47 Ronin Filming Locations

‘Blade of the 47 Ronin’ was filmed in Hungary and Mexico, specifically in Budapest and Mexico City. The principal photography for the action movie seemingly commenced in late October 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. As per reports, the original plan of the production team was to start shooting much earlier, and that too in Thailand, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to change their plans accordingly. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific sites where Luna and her clan fight off against their enemies!

Budapest, Hungary

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin’ were lensed in and around Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary. From the looks of it, the filming unit set up camp in different areas across the city to tape key scenes against suitable backdrops. It is possible that they even utilized the facility of one of the film studios in and around Budapest for shooting some of the action sequences.

Situated right at the center of the Carpathian Basin, Budapest is considered a Beta+ global city that exerts a significant amount of influence in several sectors, such as art, fashion, technology, commerce, media, finance, entertainment, and education. The city is home to several well-maintained landmarks, including Saint Stephen’s Basilica, the Aquincum Museum, the Nagytétény Castle Museum, and the Millenary Monument, some of which you may spot in the movie.

Mexico City, Mexico

Additional portions for ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin’ were seemingly taped in Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico, as well as the most populous city in North America. Located in the Valley of Mexico, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘Total Recall,’ ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,’ ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,’ ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández,’ and ‘Dark Desire.’

