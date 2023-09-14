Where Was Netflix’s Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction Filmed?

Based on the book titled ‘Ehrengard’ by Karen Blixen, Netflix’s ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ is a Danish comedy-drama film set in the kingdom of Babenhausen that follows Mr. Cazotte, a self-appointed expert on love who gets hired by the Grand Duchess in order to assist her in securing an heir. In search of a suitable future Princess, Cazotte teaches the introverted Crown Prince Lothar some important lessons on lovemaking and the art of seduction. However, when an heir is conceived out of wedlock, the plan backfires, forcing the royal family to seek refuge in the castle of Rosenbad.

Now, while the members of the royal family indulge in politics, Cazotte begins to fall head over heels in love with the maid of honor, Ehrengard, and comes to realize that he has no expertise in love after all. Helmed by the award-winning director Bille August, the period romantic movie mainly unfolds in Babenhausen as the protagonists deal with romantic as well as political complications against the backdrop of castles and gardens. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ was shot, you are at the right place. Here are all the details regarding the same!

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction Filming Locations

‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ was filmed in Denmark and Sweden, specifically in Copenhagen, Korsør, and the municipalities of Rudersdal and Tomelilla. According to reports, production on the rom-com film got underway in July 2022 and wrapped up after a couple of months, in August of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix movie!

Copenhagen, Denmark

Many important scenes for ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ were lensed in the capital of Denmark — Copenhagen — which is also the cultural, economic, and governmental center of the nation. The city’s skyline, which consists of many towers, spires, and orange-roofed establishments, makes an appearance several times as the production team recorded a number of aerial shots of the city. In order to shoot some interior scenes, the filming unit even supposedly set up camp in several establishments or one of the film studios located in and around the capital.

Other Locations in Denmark

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ also traveled to other locations across Denmark, including the town of Korsør, which is located in Zealand’s Slagelse Municipality. Furthermore, the cast and crew members utilized the premise of the former Manor house, Gammel Holtegård. Situated at Attemosevej 170 in Rudersdal Municipality’s Holte, it was built in 1757 by the Danish Baroque architect Lauritz de Thurah for his own use but currently, operates as an arts center and a museum. The interior as well as the exterior of the property was heavily used for the production of the film.

Tomelilla Municipality, Sweden

Additional portions for ‘Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction’ were also reportedly taped in Tomelilla Municipality of Sweden’s Skåne County. In early July 2022, the director and his team set up camp in Kronovall Castle AKA Kronovalls Slott at Kronovall Långahuset 101 in Tomelilla, during which the entry to the castle was closed to the public. In the present day, there is a restaurant, hotel, wine café, and conference rooms within the property.

