Where Was Netflix’s Faraway Filmed?

Directed by Vanessa Jopp, Netflix’s ‘Faraway’ is a German romantic comedy movie that follows a woman named Zeynep, who is tired of being pushed over by almost everyone in her family, including her husband, daughter, and her aging father. Things worsen when her mother dies, and the funeral becomes a complete mess, leading her to escape the city and move to an island, where her mother bought a house years ago, to find peace.

Upon reaching the house, Zeynep realizes that the former owner Josip still resides on the same property, which opens a new door of opportunities for both of them. Starring impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Naomi Krauss, Goran Bogdan, Bahar Balci, and Adnan Maral, the movie keeps the viewers enthralled from the beginning to the end. Furthermore, the change in landscape reflects the transition in the protagonist’s life, which is bound to make you curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Faraway.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Faraway Filming Locations

‘Faraway’ was filmed in Croatia and Germany, specifically in Šolta, Brač, and Munich. The principal photography for the comedy-drama movie seemingly commenced around early November 2021 and wrapped up within a month or so, by December of the same year. Given that the story is set in Croatia and Germany, the makers chose to shoot the movie on location and give the audience an immersive and authentic viewing experience. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Zeynep on her transformational journey and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix rom-com!

Šolta, Croatia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Faraway’ were reportedly lensed in Šolta, an island in Croatia’s central Dalmatian archipelago in the Adriatic Sea. Several sectors, including olives, fruit, vineyards, fishing, and tourism, drive the island’s economy. Šolta’s picturesque landscapes and open waters serve as the ideal setting for a movie like ‘Faraway.’

Brač, Croatia

Several important scenes for ‘Faraway’ were also taped in Brač, Dalmatia’s largest island and the Adriatic Sea’s third largest. Located east of the island of Šolta, Brač is quite a popular tourist destination due to the presence of many attractions and places of interest. Some are the marina in Milna, the stone mason school in Pučišća, the Zlatni Rat beach in Bol, and the Kopačina cave near Donji Humac.

Munich, Germany

Most of the scenes set in Munich were seemingly recorded on location in Munich, Bavaria’s capital and most populous city. The production team of ‘Faraway’ supposedly traveled to a few sites within the city to lens some key portions against suitable backdrops. Situated on the elevated plains of Upper Bavaria, Munich is considered a global center of art, finance, culture, technology, science, publishing, business, and tourism. The city is home to many museums and art galleries, such as the Deutsches Museum, the Alte Pinakothek, the Neue Pinakothek, the Museum Brandhorst, and the Pinakothek der Moderne.

