Where Was Netflix’s God’s Crooked Lines Filmed?

Based on the 1979 novel titled ‘Los Renglones Torcidos de Dios’ by Torcuato Luca de Tena, Netflix’s ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ (originally titled ‘Los Renglones Torcidos de Dios’) is a Spanish psychological thriller movie co-written and directed by Oriol Paulo. Set in 1979, it follows a private detective named Alice Gould who is hired by Dr. Raimundo García del Olmo to enter a psychiatric ward to investigate the mysterious death of his son. Under the pretense of suffering from paranoia, she checks herself into the mental hospital to get to the bottom of the case.

However, as time passes by, Alice’s identity is questioned by everyone around her and when she comes clean about her mission, nobody believes her. Instead, the doctors deem her to be really delirious. The commendable onscreen performances from talented actors, including Bárbara Lennie, Eduard Fernández, Loreto Mauleón, and Javier Beltrán, complement the movie’s thrilling narrative. Meanwhile, given the setting of the late 70s against the backdrop of a psychiatric ward, viewers are kept guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘God’s Crooked Lines.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

God’s Crooked Lines Filming Locations

‘God’s Crooked Lines’ was filmed entirely in Spain, particularly in the Barcelona and Tarragona provinces. The principal photography for the Spanish film reportedly commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up after nine weeks or so, in July of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Province of Barcelona, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ were lensed in the province of Barcelona, a province in the eastern region of Spain. First things first, a former Mercedes-Benz factory in Barcelona’s Bon Pastor neighborhood was used by the production team to shoot the scenes, mostly interiors, set in the psychiatric ward. Reportedly, they constructed a 3,800-square-meter set inside the old factory, which took over 8,600 hours to build.

Furthermore, the filming unit set up camp in and around Cecot at Carrer de Sant Pau, 6, in the city of Terrassa and Mas Viver in Diseminado Torrebonica, 1L, in Barcelona’s Torrebonica. In addition, the municipality of Castellar del Riu and the inland comune of Berguedà seemingly served as important production locations for the thriller. Apart from this Netflix film, Barcelona has hosted the production of many filming projects over the years. Some of them are ‘The Machinist,’ ‘The Bourne Identity,’ ‘The Invisible Guest,’ and ‘Killing Eve.’

Province of Tarragona, Spain

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ also traveled to the province of Tarragona, a province bordered by Barcelona in the southern part of Catalonia. An abandoned and old Tobacco Factory at Pg. de la Independència, 3, in the city of Tarragona, doubled as the exterior of the psychiatric hospital in the movie. Thanks to all the reconstruction and gardening done by the crew members on the premise, the old factory was transformed into the 1970s mental hospital.

Read More: Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix