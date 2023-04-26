Where Was Netflix’s Kiss, Kiss! Filmed?

Directed by Tomasz Konecki, ‘Kiss, Kiss!’ is a Polish romantic comedy movie that follows a charming flirt named Tomek, an advertising agency ace whose life turns upside down when he crosses paths with a beautiful yet stubborn woman named Ola. Even though she is supposed to get married to the son of the Minister of Justice in just a couple of weeks, Tomek does not hesitate to pursue her with his charm. He uses his cleverness and manages to get closer to her by making a deceitful proposal to her with the ulterior motive of seducing her and, ultimately, winning her heart.

Originally titled ‘Gorzko, Gorzko!,’ the comedy movie features hilarious onscreen performances from several Polish actors and actresses, including Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Rafał Zawierucha, Zofia Domalik, Agnieszka Więdłocha, Edyta Olszówka, and Emilia Krakowska. The rom-com unfolds amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, which symbolizes the complicated personal lives of the protagonists, who navigate relationships in different interesting locations. So, it is natural for many of you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Kiss, Kiss!.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Kiss, Kiss! Filming Locations

‘Kiss, Kiss!’ was filmed entirely in Poland, particularly in and around Włocławek. As per reports, the principal photography for the Tomasz Konecki directorial commenced in June 2020 and wrapped up in about a month or so in July of the same year. Now, without much ado, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the specific locations that appear in the Netflix movie!

Włocławek, Poland

Włocławek, a city in central Poland along the Vistula River, served as the primary production location for ‘Kiss, Kiss!,’ with the filming unit making the most of the city’s vast and versatile terrains. Specifically, in the early stages of the shooting process, numerous locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of the comedy movie in and around the Pałac Bursztynowy at Okrężna 21 in the city of Włocławek.

In addition, the Parish of the Holiest Saviour, a Latin church located next to Park Łokietka in the city, served as a prominent production location for the movie. As the team moved across the city for shooting purposes, you will likely recognize some iconic landmarks and monuments in the backdrop of a few scenes. Some are Copernicus Square, St. Witalis Church, Gothic Basilica Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, Henryk Sienkiewicz Municipal Park, and Marshall Józef Piłsudski Boulevards.

