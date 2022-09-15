Where Was Netflix’s Mirror, Mirror Filmed?

Written and directed by Marc Crehuet, Netflix’s ‘Mirror, Mirror’ (originally titled ‘Espejo, Espejo’) is a Spanish comedy movie that revolves around four employees working at a cosmetics company called Manie Cosmetics. Filled with stress on the company’s 50th-anniversary party, these four employees hold arguments and conversations with their respective selves in the mirror in order to grapple with their respective desires.

The Spanish film is made all the more entertaining thanks to the hilarious and impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Malena Alterio, Santi Millán, Natalia de Molina, and Carlos Areces. The reflections that the characters see in the mirrors symbolize the reflection of their inner desires, making the viewers contemplate as well as laugh throughout the movie. Moreover, the setting of the cosmetics firm and the characters’ interactions with the mirrors is likely to make one curious to know the filming sites of ‘Mirror, Mirror.’ In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

Mirror, Mirror Filming Locations

‘Mirror, Mirror’ was filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in Navarra and Barcelona. The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in early August 2020 but got halted for around 10 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, the production got back on track under strict safety measures and finally, got wrapped up in late September of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Spanish movie!

Navarra, Spain

A major portion of ‘Mirror, Mirror’ was lensed in Navarra, a foral autonomous community and province in northern Spain. Most of the pivotal sequences for the film were taped on location in and around the capital city of Navarra — Pamplona.

To be specific, during the filming schedule, the production team was spotted recording a few scenes in and around La Barbería del Ensanche at C. de Tafalla, 14, in Pamplona. The sites around Paseo de Pablo Sarasate Pasalekua were also utilized for shooting some portions of the movie.

Barcelona, Spain

The shooting for ‘Mirror, Mirror’ might have begun in Navarra, but the filming unit traveled to Barcelona, a city on the coast of northeastern Spain, to wrap up the production. El Palace Hotel Barcelona at Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 668 served as a pivotal production location for the comedy film.

Apart from being considered the main biotech hub in Spain, Barcelona is also a major cultural, financial, and economic center in southwestern Europe. The city is home to many popular tourist attractions such as La Sagrada Familia, Hospital de Sant Pau, Casa Milà, the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Music Museum of Barcelona. Besides ‘Mirror, Mirror,’ it has also featured in many movies and TV shows like ‘Uncharted,’ ‘The Impossible,’ and ‘Hanna.’

Read More: Best Spanish Movies on Netflix