Where Was Netflix’s Mixed by Erry Filmed?

Inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘Mixed by Erry’ is an Italian biographical comedy movie co-written and helmed by Sydney Sibilia that chronicles the rise and fall of an aspiring DJ named Enrico Frattasio and his two brothers — Peppe and Angelo Frattasio — who begin working together and create magic as they unexpectedly become powerful and popular record producers. Bringing pop music to the Italian youth, the three brothers also face some trouble with the law as they deal with self-made pirated mixtapes.

Set in the 1980s, the drama film unfolds in Napoli, Italy, which is where the three Frattasio brothers were from in real life. The poppy music in the background and the use of different backdrops not only make the audience feel hooked but also keep them guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘Mixed by Erry.’ Well, if you are interested in knowing all about it, allow us to provide you with all the details regarding the same!

Mixed by Erry Filming Locations

‘Mixed by Erry’ was filmed in its entirety in Italy, especially in Campania, Lazio, Sanremo, and Perugia. Principal photography for the comedy movie reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in about eight weeks, seemingly around May of the same year. Now, let’s follow the three brothers and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where they make their mixtapes and sell them while running from the law!

Campania, Italy

A significant chunk of ‘Mixed by Erry’ was lensed in the Italian administrative region of Campania, as Napoli or Naples served as the primary production location for the movie. They set up camp at different sites across the city of Napoli, including Ditta Staffelli Marianna at al, Vico Barre on Piazza Mercato, the Port of Naples at Piazzale Molo Carlo Pisacane, 1, San Lorenzo Maggiore at Piazza San Gaetano, 316, San Giovanni a Carbonara at Via Carbonara, 4, Piazza Vittoria, Mergellina, and seemingly Lungomare Caracciolo.

Many exterior portions for the Luigi D’Oriano starrer were taped on location using different squares across Napoli. They are Piazza Mercato, Piazza del Carmine, Vico dei Panettieri, Vico Cappella a Pontenuovo, Via Foria, Rotonda Diaz, Via S. Gregorio Armeno, and Via Cesare Rosaroll. Given all the exterior shots, you are bound to spot a few cultural and historic landmarks in the city, such as Castel dell’Ovo, Castel Nuovo, Castel Sant’Elmo, the Naples National Archaeological Museum, the Cathedral of Naples, and San Francesco di Paola.

Lazio, Italy

A few pivotal sequences for ‘Mixed by Erry’ were also lensed in the capital city of Italy, that is, Rome. As for most of the nightclub scenes, they were recorded in the city of Ronciglione, which is situated in Lazio’s province of Viterbo. Besides the Netflix comedy movie, Lazio has hosted the production of several film projects over the years. Some notable ones include ‘All Ladies Do It,’ ‘Ladyhawke,’ ‘A Brighter Tomorrow,’ and ‘Under the Tuscan Sun.’

Other Locations in Italy

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to other locations across Italy. For instance, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of ‘Mixed by Erry’ lensing numerous prominent portions of the movie in the city of Sanremo. Specifically, Via Giacomo Matteotti, Via Goffredo Mameli, and Piazza Borea D’Olmo feature in various scenes. Furthermore, the production team set up camp on location in the city of Perugia as well.

Read More: Best Movies About Music