Where Was Netflix’s Paradise Filmed?

Helmed by Boris Kunz, Tomas Jonsgården, and Indre Juskute, Netflix’s ‘Paradise’ is a German science fiction thriller movie set in the near future where a biotech startup AEON has made a revolutionary possibility come true — transferring years of life from one person to another. Naturally, this makes the company earn some big bucks as it transforms into a big pharma conglomerate worth billions. Now, when Emma gets confronted about the insurance claims that she and her husband Max can’t afford to pay, she decides to sell 40 years of her life to AEON and takes care of the insurance for now.

Max, on the other hand, an employee of AEON, attempts to get back her wife’s lost years. When he discovers that the CEO of AEON is after Elena’s lifetime, he abducts her, which triggers a hunt for the married couple, forcing them to abandon their home and stay on the run. Given the futuristic setting and modernized version of several locations, many viewers tend to wonder where ‘Paradise’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Paradise Filming Locations

‘Paradise’ was filmed in Germany and Lithuania, especially in Berlin and Vilnius. According to reports, principal photography for the sci-fi film commenced in February 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in June of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Berlin, Germany

The production team of ‘Paradise’ set up camp in and around the capital and largest city of Germany, that is, Berlin, to kick off the shooting process of the movie. They supposedly traveled across the capital to a number of neighborhoods and streets to shoot different sequences against suitable backdrops. From the looks of it, many interior scenes were seemingly taped indoors in an actual establishment. However, it is a possibility that the filming unit utilized the facilities of one of the film studios to shoot some of the futuristic interior sequences for the movie.

As far as the exterior scenes are concerned, most of them are lensed on location as some of the streets are given a futuristic makeover. Thus, it is highly possible that many of you might spot several popular buildings and attractions with a hint of modifications done for the movie, including Brandenburg Gate, Potsdam Square, Charlottenburg Palace, the Museum Island, the Neues Museum, and the Victory Column.

Vilnius, Lithuania

In the later stages of the production, for shooting purposes, the directors and their team traveled to the capital city of Lithuania — Vilnius. As per reports, other Lithuanian locations, mostly surrounding Vilnius, are also the setting for the futuristic love story. The German line producer Stephan Barth had a few things to say in a statement about shooting in Vilnius. He said, “It’s good to be back working in Vilnius. It’s always been a production-friendly city and you can always trust that the process will run smoothly here.”

Thanks to Lithuania’s 30% tax incentive, the movie benefitted quite significantly during the shooting process and had about a few hundred people as extras and background actors. Despite the historical and cultural significance of many buildings of the city, it still managed to serve as one of the prominent production locations for a futuristic film. Besides ‘Paradise,’ the locales of Vilnius have also been featured in various film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Vesper,’ ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,’ ‘Zero. Lilac Lithuania,’ ‘Beforeigners,’ and ‘LX 2048.’

