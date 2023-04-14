Where Was Netflix’s Queens on the Run Filmed?

Originally titled ‘Fuga de Reinas,’ Netflix’s ‘Queens on the Run’ is a Jorge Macaya directorial that chronicles the life and journey of four women who finally decide to embark on an adventurous road trip they had planned in high school several years ago. However, little do they know that the road trip would turn out to be a whole lot more adventurous than they wanted it to be when they bump into some life-and-death situations, from which they manage to escape in hilariously clever ways.

The Mexican action-adventure comedy movie features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Martha Higareda, Paola Núñez, Alejandra Ambrosi, Valeria Vera, Claudia Pineda, and Ricardo Reynaud. This adventure-filled movie unfolds in Mexico as the four friends traverse through different locations during their road trip, moving from one adventure to the next. All the sites appearing in the backdrop, including the beach, make the viewers curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Queens on the Run.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Queens on the Run Filming Locations

‘Queens on the Run’ was filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City and Quintana Roo. As per reports, the principal photography for the comedy movie commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in September of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let us take you to all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Netflix comedy!

Mexico City, Mexico

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Queens on the Run’ were lensed in and around the capital of Mexico, that is, Mexico City. The city scenes, especially the exterior shots, before the four friends begin their road trip were supposedly shot on location across Mexico City, with the production team making the most of the city’s vast and versatile terrains. As for shooting some important interior sequences, the filming unit possibly utilized the facilities of one of the film studios situated in and around Mexico City.

Moreover, tourism is a major source of income for Mexico City as each year, many foreign tourists visit the city. Home to several iconic and historic landmarks, including the Plaza de la Constitución, the National Palace, Paseo de la Reforma, and the Castle of Chapultepec, you are likely to spot some of them in the backdrop of several key portions.

Quintana Roo, Mexico

As the four protagonists drive further away from the city, they head to another Mexican location, which happens to be the state of Quintana Roo, situated on the eastern part of the Yucatán Peninsula. In particular, several locales of the city of Cancún feature quite heavily in many important sequences of the movie.

The cast and crew members also traveled to the south of Cancún to Riviera Maya, which is a tourism and resort district located along the Caribbean coastline of Quintana Roo. It seems that the beach scenes were shot on one of the beaches of Riviera Maya itself. Quintana Roo has hosted the production of numerous film projects, such as ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,’ ‘Sun, Sand & Romance,’ ‘Going Overboard,’ and ‘Gringo.’

