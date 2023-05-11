Where Was Netflix’s Royalteen: Princess Margrethe Filmed?

A sequel to the 2022 movie ‘Royalteen‘ and adapted from the book titled ‘Royalteen Prince Charming’ by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen, Netflix’s ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ is a romantic drama movie helmed by Ingvild Søderlind that picks up after the events of the parent movie. After the scandal that occurred at Princess Margrethe’s prom, she hopes that everything returns to the way it was before. While she struggles to maintain her perfect facade, Margrethe must also deal with all the drama in her family.

The drama movie features impressive onscreen performances from talented actors like Elli Müller Osborne, Sammy Germain Wadi, Amalie Sporsheim, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Johannes Gjessing, and Mathias Storhøi. The colorful visual palette is complemented by the interesting use of locations throughout the movie. So, it is only natural if the viewers pose the question — where was ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ shot? If you have been wondering the same, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share!

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe Filming Locations

‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ was filmed in Norway, specifically in and around Oslo. Principal photography for the Ingvild Søderlind directorial seemingly took place in the second half of 2022. Just like the parent film, the sequel utilized the vast and diverse terrains of Norway to shoot the entire movie. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Netflix movie!

Oslo, Norway

Situated at the northernmost end of Norway’s Oslofjord, Oslo hosted the production of ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ as the filming unit traveled across the city to lens several pivotal sequences for the romantic drama movie. The director and the rest of the crew members possibly utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in and around Oslo, especially to record some of the important interior scenes like Margrethe’s house. As for the exterior shots, they were supposedly shot on location using suitable backdrops.

In the backdrop of a few exterior scenes, many of the viewers will likely notice some popular landmarks or destinations of the city. Some notable ones that may or may not feature in the movie are the Oslo Opera House, Jernbanetorget, the Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art, the Royal Palace, the Oslo Harbour, the Vigeland Museum, the Viking Ship Museum, and the Fram Museum. Oslo is also home to numerous parks and recreation areas, including Frogner Park, Ekebergparken Sculpture Park, St. Hanshaugen Park, Tøyen Park, Bygdøy, and the Sognsvann Lake.

Besides ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe,’ Oslo and its surrounding areas have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. It has hosted the production of ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘Oslo, August 31st,’ ‘A Storm for Christmas,’ and ‘Skam.’

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Royalteen Filmed?