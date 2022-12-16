Where is Netflix’s A Storm for Christmas Filmed?

Created by Per-Olav Sørensen, Netflix’s ‘A Storm for Christmas’ (originally titled ‘Julstormen’) is a Norwegian comedy-drama series set just a day before Christmas that revolves around a group of people who come to the airport with their own motives for the holiday season. Some people have come to give a warm welcome to their loved ones, some are eager to fly back home after months to celebrate with their families, and then there are some who just wish to fly away from their stressful life and hopefully escape all the celebrations.

However, all their plans are put on hold as they are left stranded alongside the workers at the airport due to an intense snowstorm outside. Now, strangers turn into acquaintances and then eventually, into friends as they spend the final hours under one roof just before Christmas. The drama series highlights how the holiday season brings people from different backgrounds together even at a stressful time. The narrative is enhanced further by the brilliant performances of a talented ensemble cast, comprising Ida Elise Broch, Dennis Storhøi, Jan Gunnar Røise, and Hanna Ardéhn. With the characters stuck in the airport, it is natural for you to wonder if the series is shot at an actual airport or not. Well, we are here to provide you with all the necessary details about the same and get rid of your doubts!

A Storm for Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Storm for Christmas’ is filmed entirely in Norway, specifically in Oslo, Asker, and Tromsø. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Christmas series commenced in January 2022 under the working title ‘Christmas Tomorrow’ and wrapped up in March of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let’s traverse all the specific sites where the Netflix show is shot!

Oslo, Norway

A majority of ‘A Storm for Christmas’ is lensed in and around Oslo, the capital and most populous city of Norway. First things first, all the airport scenes in the series are taped inside an actual airport, that is, in the Oslo Airport at Edvard Munchs veg, in Gardermoen, located just 35 km northeast of Oslo. As per reports, the filming unit also utilized the premise of the Oslo Opera House at Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1 in Ohio, for the production of the debut season.

Over the years, thanks to its vast and diverse landscape, Oslo has hosted the production of different kinds of filming projects. Apart from ‘A Storm for Christmas,’ the city’s locales have been featured in ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘Oslo, August 31st,’ ‘Royalteen,’ and ‘Home for Christmas.’

Other Locations in Norway

For filming purposes, the production team travels to other sites across the country. For instance, during the filming schedule of season 1, the cast and crew members were spotted recording some key scenes around Solliveien in the district of Asker. Furthermore, in order to wrap up the shooting for the debut season, the filming unit utilized the locales of Tromsø, a municipality in Norway’s Troms og Finnmark county.

