Where Was Netflix’s Seven Kings Must Die Filmed?

Based on the historical novel series ‘The Saxon Stories’ by Bernard Cornwell and a sequel to ‘The Last Kingdom‘ series, Netflix’s ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ or ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’ is a British historical action drama movie that follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg after the death of King Edward. The vulnerable position of the kingdom attracts invaders and rival heirs who battle to gain the crown. Meanwhile, Uhtred and his comrades must join forces and adventure across the fractured kingdom in a desperate attempt to unite England once and for all.

The Edward Bazalgette directorial features Alexander Dreymon, who reprises his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg from the series, alongside Harry Gilby, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicius, Cavan Clerkin, and James Northcote. The period drama movie unfolds in and around Bebbanburg, with the backdrop of various castles and battlegrounds regularly featured in the film. The chilly undertone goes well with the overall setting and the battle scenes of the Alexander Dreymon starrer. If you are interested to know where ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Seven Kings Must Die Filming Locations

‘Seven Kings Must Die’ was filmed in Hungary and England, particularly in Budapest and Northumberland. Principal photography for the historical drama movie reportedly commenced in late January 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. So, let’s follow Uhtred on his mission to unite England and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Budapest, Hungary

The production team of ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ set up camp in and around the capital of Hungary, Budapest, to shoot almost the entirety of the movie. They seemingly lensed several scenes in Göböljárás, which is situated just west of Budapest, and made it stand in for the main castle of Winchester. As for shooting the interior scenes, especially involving Bebbanburgh and Winchester, the filming unit supposedly utilized some sets with medieval structures located north of Budapest.

Apart from the coastal locations for Bebbanburgh, even the sets used to double for the marshes of Mercia are located in Budapest. The action-packed battlefield scenes for ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ were seemingly taped on location in the fields and hills in the villages around the city. Given the presence of historic sites and monuments in Budapest, including Vajdahunyad Castle, the Nagytétény Castle Museum, and Saint Stephen’s Basilica, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, especially historical film projects such as ‘Seven Kings Must Die.’

Northumberland, England

A few portions, especially some key exterior shots, were recorded in the county of Northumberland. To be specific, the cast and crew members of ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ set up camp outside Bamburgh Castle in the village of Bamburgh. The external facade of this castle is what stands in for the exterior of Uhtred’s home, the famous Bebbanburgh castle. Various other notable landmarks in Northumberland include Alnwick Castle, Hadrian’s Wall, Hexham Abbey, and Lindisfarne Castle.

Read More: Shows Like The Last Kingdom