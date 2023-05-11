Where Was Netflix’s The Mother Filmed?

Starring Jennifer Lopez as the titular character, Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ is a tale about a military-trained assassin who finally comes out of hiding to save her estranged daughter, whom she has never met. Despite being chased by dangerous assailants who are after her life, the mother prioritizes her daughter and does everything in her power to keep her from harm. The Niki Caro directorial, apart from Jennifer Lopez, features stellar onscreen performances from Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, and Jesse Garcia.

The action drama movie unfolds in a wide range of locations, be it the city where the daughter gets kidnapped or the snow-filled area where the mother and daughter bond. The smooth transition between these locations keeps the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Moreover, it might also make you curious about the filming sites of ‘The Mother.’ Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

The Mother Filming Locations

‘The Mother’ was filmed in British Columbia and Spain, especially in Vancouver, Smithers, and the Canary Islands. As per reports, the principal photography for the action film commenced in early October 2021, but after a few months, in January 2022, filming got suspended due to the outbreak of a new COVID-19 variant. After a month or so, the production team got back to work in late February 2022 and shooting seemingly got wrapped up in March of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, allow us to fill you in on all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

The first block of the production process kicked off in and around Vancouver, with the filming unit utilizing different streets and neighborhoods across the city to lens some pivotal sequences for ‘The Mother.’ In several exterior scenes, some of you might be able to spot a few popular locations in the backdrop, such as the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Tool Library, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, and the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre.

Smithers, British Columbia

During the filming schedule, Jennifer Lopez and the rest of the crew members were spotted taping a few important scenes in the town of Smithers, which probably doubled for Alaska. In a May 2023 interview with ComingSoon, the director Niki Caro was asked about her reasons for using different locations to tell the story. She explained, “I was really drawn to kind of the epic scale of it and the global nature of the story. So we had to be in Afghanistan and Cuba and the United States and Alaska, of course, for the snow. So the great filmmaking challenge was to find all of those locations in a very short period of time.”

Niki Caro further added, “But I think in terms of watching the movie, for me, I wanted the movie to keep getting bigger as it went on. So that every action sequence needed to be followed by either a bigger or a more surprising action sequence all the way through to really hold the audience’s attention.”

Canary Islands, Spain

For the later stages of production, the production team traveled all the way to Spain’s Canary Islands. Specifically, the locales of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, or simply Las Palmas, were used to double for the city of Havana in ‘The Mother.’ The filming unit set up camp in and around Literary Cabinet at Pl. de Cairasco, 1, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which stood in for a casino. In addition, the southern part of the island was utilized to shoot a party scene in a villa.

Read More: Best Female Assassin Movies