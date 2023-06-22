Where Was Netflix’s The Perfect Find Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Tia Williams, Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Find’ is a romantic comedy movie that centers upon the 40-year-old fashion editor Jenna Jones. Her career comeback does not go accordingly when she feels sparks flying for a much younger and charming coworker, Eric, who happens to be her boss’s son. Now, she must decide if she should prioritize her feelings and risk her job and everything else for a secret romance.

The Numa Perrier directorial features a talented cast comprising Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, La La Anthony, and Gina Torres, whose brilliant performances add more substance to the compelling love story of Jenna and Eric. What enhances the narrative further is the inclusion of various interesting locations in the backdrop, including the aerial shots of NYC and the vibrant interior of Jenna’s new workplace. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Perfect Find’ was shot, here are all the details regarding the same!

The Perfect Find Filming Locations

‘The Perfect Find’ was filmed in New York and New Jersey, especially in New York City, Hudson County, and Newark. At first, the shooting for the rom-com was scheduled to take place in 2019, but due to some delay, principal photography commenced in May 2021 instead. After several weeks of filming, it got wrapped up in early August of the same year. Now, let’s not waste time and traverse through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix movie!

New York City, New York

A major chunk of ‘The Perfect Find’ was lensed in and around New York City, including the borough of Manhattan, which is the most densely populated and geographically smallest of all the NYC boroughs. In Upper Manhattan, the locales of the neighborhood of Harlem feature quite extensively in a number of scenes of the romantic movie. Moreover, several portions were recorded on the iconic Manhattan Bridge, which is known to connect Lower Manhattan at Canal Street with Downtown Brooklyn at the Flatbush Avenue Extension.

Furthermore, the filming unit set up camp in and around the Pennsylvania Station to lens the scene where Gabrielle Union’s character walks out of the station with luggage. Apart from ‘The Perfect Find,’ the Big Apple has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Past Lives,’ ‘The Secret of My Success,’ ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ and ‘Sex and the City.’

Hudson County, New Jersey

Several important portions of ‘The Perfect Find’ were also taped in Hudson County, with the production team traveling from one neighborhood to another to shoot the movie. To be specific, the county seat of Hudson County, that is, Jersey City, served as one of the primary production locations.

Newark, New Jersey

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to the city of Newark. During the production schedule, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew as they shot some key scenes across different locales of the city. Since several exterior scenes were lensed on location, it is highly likely that you notice various cultural venues and parks in the backdrop. Some are the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark Symphony Hall, the Prudential Center, The Newark Museum of Art, Military Park, Harriet Tubman Square, and Riverfront Park.

