Where Was Netflix’s The Perfumier Filmed?

Directed by Nils Willbrandt, Netflix’s ‘The Perfumier’ (originally titled ‘Der Parfumeur’) is a German crime thriller film that revolves around a perfume maker and a female detective. Having lost her sense of smell, the detective joins forces with the perfume maker in order to regain her ability to smell and reunite with her lover.

However, the deranged perfume maker indulges in murderous methods to create the perfect scent, making it a far more complicated partnership for the detective. The notion of a murderer who kills people for their scent seems to be loosely inspired by the 2006 movie ‘Perfume: The Story of a Murderer.’ The crime movie is made all the more enthralling to watch by brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Emilia Schüle, Ludwig Simon, Robert Finster, and August Diehl. Moreover, the interesting use of locations is bound to make you wonder where ‘The Perfumier’ was shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Perfumier Filming Locations

‘The Perfumier’ was filmed mostly on location in Poland and Spain, specifically in Gdańsk and Garrotxa. The principal photography for the German film seemingly commenced in early May 2021 and wrapped up in late June of the same year. So, without further ado, let us take you to all the specific locations that appear in the thriller movie!

Gdańsk, Poland

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Perfumier’ were possibly lensed in and around Gdańsk, the capital and largest city of the Pomeranian Voivodeship and the most prominent city in the region of Pomerania. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemed to have travelled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Known as Danzig in German, it is situated on the Baltic coast of northern Poland. The city is home to a number of tourist attractions, including the National Museum, the Museum of the Second World War, the European Solidarity Centre, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, and the Gdańsk Shakespeare Theatre, to name a few.

Garrotxa, Spain

For taping additional portions of ‘The Perfumier,’ the cast and crew members seemingly traveled to Garrotxa, a comarca or county in Girona, Catalonia. To be specific, it appears that they set up camp in and around the beautiful old stone house known as Mas Pujou. It is located within Parc Natural de la Zona Volcànica de la Garrotxa and close to Garrotxa’s capital city, Olot. Over the years, Garrotxa has hosted the production of a few filming projects. A few of them are ‘Summer 1993,’ ‘Black Bread,’ ‘Vulcania,’ and ‘La punyalada.’

Read More: Best German Movies on Netflix