Where Was Netflix’s The Taming of the Shrewd Shot?

The Anna Wieczur-Bluszcz directorial, ‘The Taming of the Shrewd,’ originally titled ‘Poskromienie Zlosnicy,’ is a Polish romantic comedy movie that follows a talented scientist named Kaśka who literally moves to greener pastures after getting her heart broken. While she hopes to start afresh, her brother introduces a charming stranger named Patryk into her life who attempts to convince her to sell their land. But in the process, sparks fly between the two.

As for ‘The Taming of the Shrewd 2,’ it is directed by Filip Zylber and serves as the sequel to the first part. It revolves around the romance between Kaśka and Patryk and how it is tested to the limit, with both of them suspecting the other of infidelity. As if things weren’t bad enough, their neighbors meddle with the couple’s affairs and complicate things further. Viewers are likely to have questions about the filming locations of both films, given the contrasting visuals and themes.

The Taming of the Shrewd Filming Locations

‘The Taming of the Shrewd’ and its sequel were filmed entirely in Poland, especially in Lesser Poland Voivodeship and Warsaw. As far as the original installment is concerned, it was shot between July 2021 and September 2021. On the other hand, the principal photography for the second part reportedly got underway in February 2023 and wrapped up in a month or so, in March of the same year. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

A major portion of both ‘The Taming of the Shrewd’ and ‘Taming of the Shrewd 2’ were lensed in Lesser Poland Voivodeship AKA Małopolskie, a province situated in the southern region of Poland. While the first part showcases the greener pastures of the province, possibly representing the growth of love between the two main characters, the sequel displays the snowy and cold version of Małopolskie, symbolizing the coldness and a rough patch in their relationship.

In particular, the production team was spotted taping several pivotal sequences of the second installment in and around the town of Zakopane, which is situated at the foot of the Tatra Mountains. The snow-clad mountains in the backdrop and several local residences are a regular feature throughout the film. Most of the interior scenes of both the parts were supposedly recorded inside actual establishments.

Warsaw, Poland

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘The Taming of the Shrewd’ also traveled to the capital of Poland — Warsaw. The city scenes involving the main character before she moves to her hometown were possibly lensed in and around Warsaw, with the modern cityscape filling the background of several scenes. Over the years, Warsaw has hosted the production of numerous films, such as ‘Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me,’ ‘Floating Skyscrapers,’ ‘My Secret Terrius,’ ‘All Our Fears,’ and ‘The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka.’

