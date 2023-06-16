Where Was Netflix’s The Village Filmed?

Written and directed by Michihito Fujii, Netflix’s ‘The Village’ is a Japanese drama movie that centers upon a young man named Yu Katayama who resides in the secluded yet beautiful village of Kamonmura. What once used to be a picturesque village is now seen as a vast waste disposal site, and Katayama has seen the transition as he has lived there all his life. Unable to escape the village for good due to something that occurred in the past, he works at a garbage disposal facility nearby to clear off his mother’s debt. Just strolling away through life without a glimmer of hope or dream, Katayama’s life takes a turn for the better when his childhood friend Misaki Nakai returns to Kamonmura from Tokyo.

Misaki Nakai’s return to the village brings some changes in Katayama’s life and in the things around him. Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented Japanese actors and actresses, comprising Ryusei Yokohama, Haru Kuroki, Arata Furuta, Shido Nakamura, Wataru Ichinose, and Daiken Okudaira, the show’s setting of the remote village with a trash disposal site highlights the melancholic life of the protagonist. This is bound to make you wonder where ‘The Village’ was shot. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details about the same!

The Village Filming Locations

‘The Village’ was filmed entirely in Japan, seemingly across different parts of the island country. As per reports, principal photography for the drama film took place around the summer of 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Japan

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Village’ were lensed in Japan, which is located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. The production team supposedly set up camp in a secluded and rural area of Japan to tape several important scenes portraying the fictional village of Kamonmura for the drama movie. As for some key interior shots, it is likely that they were recorded utilizing the facilities of one of the many film studios situated in the Asian country.

Since a few scenes involving Misaki Nakai are based in Tokyo, there are chances that the filming unit traveled to the capital and shot a few portions on location. So, you might be able to spot various iconic landmarks and attractions associated with Tokyo in the backdrop, such as Mount Fuji, the Tokyo Tower, the Tokyo Imperial Palace, and Shibuya Crossing. Furthermore, apart from ‘The Village,’ Japan has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Lost in Translation,’ ‘Drops of God,’ and ‘Alice in Borderland.’

