Where Was Netflix’s Tin & Tina Filmed?

Written and helmed by Rubin Stein, Netflix’s ‘Tin & Tina’ is a Spanish psychological thriller movie starring Milena Smit as Lola, a young woman who goes through a traumatic miscarriage that dangles her belief in faith. Together with her partner named Adolfo, portrayed by Jaime Lorente (‘Money Heist’), she decides to turn to adoption and brings home two orphan peculiar twins — Tin and his sister Tina. Sooner rather than later, the twins’ ultra-Catholic belief system disturbs Lola and Adolfo as their patience gets tested to the limit.

Based on the 2013 eponymous short movie, the thriller movie unfolds in the setting of early 1980s Spain while the relatively dark visuals complement the eerie themes and vibe of the narrative. Moreover, the backdrops of the residence of the young couple and the convent from where the twins get adopted are likely to make you curious about the filming sites. If you are interested in knowing where ‘Tin & Tina’ was shot, we have got you covered!

Tin & Tina Filming Locations

‘Tin & Tina’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in and around the Province of Seville. As per reports, principal photography for the mystery movie commenced in late July 2021 and wrapped up in about seven weeks or so, in September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix film!

Province of Seville, Spain

Situated in the western portion of Spain’s autonomous community of Andalusia, the Province of Seville served as the primary production location for ‘Tin & Tina.’ To be specific, the premise of the Hacienda San Felipe at Carretera Aznalcollar, 0 Km 1, 800, in Seville was used to shoot the scenes involving Lola and Adolfo’s residence. The psychological thriller movie features several exterior and interior shots of the property.

As for the scenes set in the convent or orphanage from where the titular twins are adopted by the young couple, they were lensed on location in and around Monasterio de San Isidoro del Campo at Av. de San Isidoro, 18, in the town of Santiponce. Founded in 1301 by Alonso Pérez de Guzmán, the monastery consists of two Gothic naves, Mudejar-style cloisters, the Chapter House, the refectory, and the Baroque Tower, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of various scenes in ‘Tin & Tina.’

During a conversation with ABC de Sevilla in October 2021, Milena Smit talked about the inconveniences that the crew went through during the shoot due to unfavorable climate conditions. She said, “We have had days that have been more bearable thanks to the team, but in others, there were changes of costume for the change of season, with clothes that gave a lot of heat and had to endure. Those days have been especially hard.”

Apart from the Spanish thriller movie, the Province of Seville has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, the province’s locales have been featured in ‘Your Son,’ ‘Beaks: The Movie,’ ‘The Ignorance of Blood,’ ‘Ánimas,’ ‘Unbridled,’ and ‘The Invisible Girl.’

