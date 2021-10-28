Where Was Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Filmed?

Hands down, ‘Paranormal Activity’ is one of the biggest horror franchises of the 21st century. Director William Eubank and writer Christopher Landon team up to actualize the seventh installment of the series in found footage horror movie ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.’ The film is a reboot rather than a continuation of the original series, which ends with its sixth part, ‘Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.’The story revolves around Margot, a young woman who probes into a sinister mystery surrounding her mother’s disappearance years ago.

Her quest reveals a harrowing truth about her mother, and a vision of horror unleashes itself. The movie features Emily Bader, Dan Lippert, and Roland Buck III in various roles, and its take on the found-footage storytelling is refreshing. The spine-chilling tale unfolds in a snow-capped suburban region, especially an Amish farmhouse, perfected with a haunted cabin. However, if you seek to visit the locations where the movie was filmed, let us take you to the places.

Paranormal Activity Next of Kin Filming Locations

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in New York. Principal photography commenced in March 2021 and was wrapped up by July of the same year. The state features iconic cityscapes, idyllic pastoral, three mountain ranges, and 18.6 million acres of the forested region, all in the interest of filmmakers and producers. Moreover, the state’s film and television tax credit program allows the reimbursement of a maximum of 35 percent of cost expenditure for eligible productions. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was captured on camera!

Allegany County, New York

Most of the exterior shots were taken in and around a scenic Amish farmhouse in Allegany County. The director and his team were looking for a house in the middle of nowhere to create a perfect horror ambiance. They found such a house in the sparsely populated township of Allen, in the north-central section of the county. The movie comes out of the previous claustrophobic ambiance depicted in the franchise, broadening the vision and showcasing local natural splendor in a welcoming move.

A church house was built not far from the grounds of the farm. The cast and crew set up their base in the spacious hall of Short Tract Volunteer Fire Company in Fillmore in the same county. They found accommodation in the nearby suburbs of Hornell and Wellsville. The production positively impacted the local community. Much of the crew members were also hired from the same Western New York region.

Buffalo, New York

The studio work was carried out in Buffalo, the second-largest metropolis of the state. The city is located at the eastern end of Lake Erie, around 70 miles northwest of Allen. The crew recreated some of the interior scenes in the soundstages of Buffalo FilmWorks, the only full-service production hub in the city located at 370 Babcock Street.

New York City, New York

Additionally, some scenes were filmed in New York City, the capital and the most populous city of the state of New York. A lush urban jungle with the iconic commercial district of Manhattan at its core, the city is also one of the most coveted by global filmmakers. The city’s skyline has been the star of the show in several acclaimed productions by Martin Scorsese and Woody Allen.

