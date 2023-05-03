Where Was Pitch Perfect Filmed?

Based on the non-fiction book titled ‘Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory’ by Mickey Rapkin, ‘Pitch Perfect’ is a 2012 musical comedy movie that follows a freshman college student named Beca who is least interested in being part of any clique. But sooner rather than later, she finds herself becoming a part of an all-girl a cappella group called the Barden Bellas and the only thing she has in common with them is their ability to sing beautifully. Bringing her energetic presence into the group, Beca injects her contagious energy and helps the women of the group get out of their comfort zone as they take on their male rivals in a campus competition.

Also known to be loosely based on the director Moore’s own experiences at his alma mater, the comedy movie consists of some of the big names in the Hollywood industry, including Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp, and Brittany Snow. Set in the fictional Barden University of Atlanta, Georgia, the film takes us on the transformative journey of Beca and the Bellas as they bond together at different places within the campus and participate in a challenging singing competition. Keeping all this in mind, it is natural for the viewers to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Pitch Perfect.’ If you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Pitch Perfect Filming Locations

‘Pitch Perfect’ was filmed in Louisiana, especially in Baton Rouge. As per reports, the principal photography for the musical film took place in late 2021, with the production wrapping up in December of the same year. Given Louisiana’s vast and versatile geography, it makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions as it can double for other US locations. Now, without further ado, let’s follow the Bellas and find out all about the specific locations where their sweet voices are heard in the Anna Kendrick starrer!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Almost the entirety of ‘Pitch Perfect’ was lensed in and around the capital of Louisiana, that is, Baton Rouge. After much consideration, the production team decided to utilize the campus of Louisiana State University to stand in for the fictional Barden University due to LSU’s size and the uniqueness of its locations. They set up camp at different parts of the university campus, including the LSU Natatorium, which was one of the biggest selling points for the filming unit.

The pool at the Natatorium worked as the perfect spot for an empty acoustic place that made it look like the teens were sneaking and singing off in a bootleg kind-of environment. To shoot most of Bella’s rehearsal scenes for the film, the production team utilized the facilities of the Swine Palace in LSU.

Several other buildings and sites on the campus of Louisiana State University feature in different scenes of ‘Pitch Perfect,’ such as the Greek Theatre, where a party scene was shot, LSU Quad, where the student activity fair set up shop in the film, Pentagon Community, Evangeline Hall, and the courtyard in front of the Hill Memorial Library at 95 Field House Drive in Baton Rouge. Apart from ‘Pitch Perfect,’ Baton Rouge has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ ’22 Jump Street,’ ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ ‘Failure to Launch,’ and ‘Middle of Nowhere.’

Read More: Is Pitch Perfect Based on a True Story?