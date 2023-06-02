Where Was Rich in Love 2 Filmed?

A sequel to ‘Rich in Love‘ directed by Bruno Garotti and Anita Barbosa, Netflix’s ‘Rich in Love 2’ is a Brazilian romantic comedy movie co-written and helmed by Bruno Garotti that revolves around the relationship of Paula and Teto as they face new challenges that test their love for each other to the limit. Following her dreams and resuming her work as a volunteer doctor, Paula embarks on a mission and travels to the Amazon. Worried about staying away from her, Teto devises a plan to convince her work partners to establish a tomato cooperative in the same region where Paula would be.

However, in order to save his relationship with Paul and his company, Teto must give up his rich boy skills and try to deal with a powerful landowner. Originally titled ‘Ricos de Amor 2,’ the rom-com film consists of a talented ensemble cast, including Giovanna Lancellotti, Danilo Mesquita, Fernanda Paes Leme, Jaffar Bambirra, Roney Villela, and Ernani Moraes. Due to the smooth transition from the city with a number of skyscrapers and gigantic mountains in the backdrop to the vastness of the Amazon River, the audience poses the question — where was ‘Rich in Love 2’ shot? Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details to provide you with the answer to that! Here are the filming locations of the sequel!

Rich in Love 2 Filming Locations

‘Rich in Love 2’ was filmed in its entirety in Brazil, specifically in Rio de Janeiro and Amazonas. The principal photography for the romantic film seemingly commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where Paula and Teto’s relationship gets tested in the Netflix Brazilian movie!

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The capital of the eponymous state, Rio de Janeiro, where much of the story is set, served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Rich in Love 2.’ The filming unit traveled across the city to shoot various scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, during the filming schedule, several locals and passersby spotted the director and his team taping important portions for the rom-com movie in and around Ladeira Shed of Arts (Galpão Ladeira das Artes) at R. Conselheiro Lampreia, 225 – Cosme Velho in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Moreover, the locales of the Alto da Boa Vista neighborhood, which is situated in the North Zone of the city, feature quite heavily in ‘Rich in Love 2’ as well. Since most of the exterior scenes were shot on location, many of you are likely to spot a number of historically and culturally significant landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of different scenes. Some of them are the Biblioteca Nacional, the National Museum of Fine Arts, Christ the Redeemer, Sugarloaf Mountains, the Imperial Square, and the Theatro Municipal.

Amazonas, Brazil

Teto follows Paula to Amazonas, which is named after the Amazon River, and the scenes, involving the Amazon, were mostly taped on location. As for the river scenes, some of them were recorded in Rio Negro aka Guainía, which is known to be the largest tributary of the Amazon River. Furthermore, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, that is, Manaus served as a prominent production location for ‘Rich in Love 2.’

