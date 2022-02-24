Where Was Richie Rich Filmed?

Directed by Donald Petrie, ‘Richie Rich’ is a comedy movie about its titular protagonist, a boy who leads an enviable life. However, he does not have friends, and his parents unexpectedly disappear on a random day. He begins to suspect a family worker and seeks the company of a group of youngsters who could help him solve the case. This comedy movie is thoroughly enjoyable to watch, mainly because of Macaulay Culkin’s endearing portrayal of Richie and his life that unfolds in an exquisite mansion cradled in a picturesque location. Now, if you want to know where it was filmed, we have updates for you!

Richie Rich Filming Locations

‘Richie Rich’ was filmed in parts of North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, and California. It started filming on May 6, 1994 and concluded its production on August 23, 1994. Are you curious to know more about the filming process? Let’s dive in!

Asheville, North Carolina

Richie Rich’s mansion in the movie is the Biltmore Estate, the biggest privately owned property in the country. It was built in the 1890s for magnate George Washington Vanderbilt II. As a consequence of regular visits to Asheville, Vanderbilt II was charmed by the spectacular landscape, so he built his summer estate there. Known as his “little mountain escape,” the architecture reached its final form in the mid-1890s, but it was finally open to his friends and family on Christmas Eve, 1895.

Although the Châteauesque-style mansion mostly serves as the backdrop in the film, the aesthetic largely befits the theme. Having said that, ‘Richie Rich’ makes a few adjustments to the place to stay true to the script. As opposed to what appears, the backyard of the mansion does not actually have a roller coaster. Productions like ‘Swan,’ ‘The Last of the Mohicans,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ and ‘Hannibal‘ were filmed in this majestic property that lies in 1 Approach Road in Asheville. Several other scenes in the film were shot in Charlotte, situated 131 miles east of Asheville.

Chicago, Illinois

Besides the mansion in Asheville, a portion of the movie was shot on a set in Chicago. Known as the Windy City and Chi-town, this evolutionary city served as one of the filming locations for ‘Richie Rich.’ There is a fencing scene that took place in DePaul University’s Cortelyou Commons, located at 2324 North Fremont Street on the university’s campus.

With more than approximately 23,000 students, DePaul is America’s largest Catholic university located at 2400 North Sheffield Avenue. The roller coaster in the backyard, which seems like a part of the mansion, is actually the former stand-up roller coaster Iron Wolf of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

Beverly Hills, California

A few scenes were also filmed in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County. The area was popularized over the years as a shopping hub and a home for the privileged. Since the 1950s, it has withstood its reputation as a glamorous location. It has served as a filming location for a few popular TV shows such as ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ In the movie ‘Richie Rich,’ the Greystone Park & Mansion located at 905 Loma Vista Drive makes an appearance.

Gary, Indiana

The production team visited Gary, Indiana, to film a few scenes. The city is mostly famous for its massive steel mills and historical ties with the Jackson family. ‘Richie Rich’ was filmed at the Gary Municipal Airport, situated at 6001 West Industrial Highway. It is a joint civil-military public airport that lies three miles northwest of Gary.

Read More: Best Movies of the 1990s