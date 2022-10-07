Where Was Tár (2022) Filmed?

Written and directed by Todd Field, ‘Tár’ (originally titled ‘TÁR’) is a psychological drama movie that is set in the international world of classical music. The narrative revolves around Lydia Tár, who is considered one of the greatest living conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a prominent German orchestra named Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

The titular character is at her peak as she prepares for a book launch and an important live performance of her orchestra group. Now, Tár’s resilience, power, and impact are put to test in today’s modern society. The dramatic narrative is complemented by stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, and Julian Glover. The relatively colder undertone reflects the profoundness of the story against some interesting backdrops. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to know where ‘Tár’ was filmed. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Tár Filming Locations

‘Tár’ was filmed in Germany, USA, and Asia, particularly in Berlin, Dresden, New York City, and Southern Asia. The principal photography for the drama movie seemingly commenced in late August 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Since most of the story is set in Berlin, it is understandable why the filming unit chose to shoot the movie primarily in Germany. So, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Berlin, Germany

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Tár’ were lensed in Berlin, the capital and largest German city in terms of area and population. Kurfürstendamm at Schloßstraße 2 served as one of the prominent production locations for the Cate Blanchett-starrer. Located in northeastern Germany, Berlin has served as a major filming site for many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and ‘Foundation.’

Dresden, Germany

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Tár’ also set up camp in Dresden, the capital city of Saxony and its second most populous city. In September 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several pivotal sequences in The Grand Garden Palace (Palais Großer Garten) at Hauptallee 5 in Dresden. Furthermore, they even shot additional portions for the movie in and around the Kulturpalast Dresden at Schloßstraße 2.

omg, cate blanchett filming #TAR at the Dresden Palais grosser Garten 💟 pic.twitter.com/MfTrgppnUZ — megan (@cbgotthepower) September 30, 2021

New York City, New York

As per reports, certain parts of ‘Tár’ were recorded in New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Situated in the northeastern United States, NYC is divided into five boroughs — Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island. The city is home to some iconic landmarks, including Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Stonewall Inn, and the World Trade Center, to name a few.

Southern Asia, Asia

The production team of ‘Tár’ reportedly also traveled to Southeast Asia, the geographical south-eastern region of Asia, to shoot a few portions of the drama film. It consists of regions located south of Mainland China, east of the Indian subcontinent, northwest of Oceania, and east of the Pacific Ocean and the Pacific Islands.

