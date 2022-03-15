Where Was Temptation Island Season 4 Filmed?

‘Temptation Island’ is a dating reality TV series that tests the relationships of real-life couples who agree to spend time with a group of irresistible singles in an exotic location. As the group spends time together through the season, the loyalty of the couples is tested with the urge to give in to temptation and explore outside their relationships. Only time tells which couples make or break it and whether they choose to walk away with a brand-new partner.

With Mark L. Walberg as the host, the show has been entertaining the audience since it first arrived in 2001, and then got rebooted in 2019. Naturally, fans must now be curious to know about the gorgeous location where its fourth installment was filmed. Without more delay, let’s dive into the filming details of ‘Temptation Island’ season 4!

Temptation Island Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Temptation Island’ season 4 was filmed entirely in Hawaii, particularly on the island of Maui. Principal photography most likely commenced at the beginning of September 2021 and wrapped up on October 2, 2021. Hawaii is a highly popular filming destination due to its picturesque landscape comprising lush green islands, beautiful beaches, oceanic coastline, and lively culture. Now, here is a closer look at the filming sites for the show.

Maui, Hawaii

‘Temptation Island’ season 4 was taped on Maui, the second-largest island in Hawaii. The cast and crew shot significant portions in the beachfront community of Kahana, located along a scenic coastline in Napili-Honokowai in northwest Maui. Furthermore, some parts of the fourth season were lensed in Kaanapali, a census-designated place in Maui County on the island.

Also known as the Valley Isle, Maui is best known for its tropical climate and breathtaking terrain studded with world-famous beaches, pristine waterfalls, volcanic rocks, and mountain peaks. It further houses a vast rainforest that acts as the drainage basin for the island. Maui’s economy majorly depends on tourism, retail, health care, agriculture, and government services.

The island is renowned for its outdoor recreational activities like whale watching, snorkeling, kitesurfing, surfing, and windsurfing. The most prominent tourist spots include Lahaina, Iao Valley, Hāna Highway, and the Haleakalā National Park, which is home to a dormant volcano. Many movies like ‘Just Go with It,’ ‘Oblivion,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,’ as well as the TV series ‘The White Lotus,‘ were filmed in Maui too.

