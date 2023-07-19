Where Was The (Almost) Legends Filmed?

Originally titled ‘Los (casi) ídolos de Bahía Colorada,’ Netflix’s ‘The (Almost) Legends’ is a Mexican musical comedy movie that focuses on Romeo and Preciado, both the sons of a cheerful man named Valentín who is a music lover, has a heart condominium, and two wives. When their father dies all of a sudden, the brothers decide to go their separate ways to pursue their respective dreams and passion.

Five years later, Romeo puts his dream of becoming a telenovela villain on hold and returns to his Mexican hometown where the brothers reunite and honor their father’s memory by indulging in a thrilling car rally adventure full of adrenaline and music. Helmed by Ricardo Castro Velázquez, the comedy movie consists of characters in colorful costumes and settings along with some interesting locations in the backdrop as the protagonists go on an adventurous car rally. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The (Almost) Legends’ was filmed, here are all the necessary details about the same!

The (Almost) Legends Filming Locations

‘The (Almost) Legends’ was filmed entirely in Mexico, especially in Sinaloa. Principal photography for the musical comedy movie seemingly commenced in September or October 2022 and wrapped up in November of the same year. So, let’s not waste time and dive right into all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix movie!

Sinaloa, Mexico

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The (Almost) Legends’ were lensed in the Mexican State of Sinaloa. The production team traveled across the state to various sites to shoot different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. In particular, they primarily set up camp in and around the city of Mazatlán, which is located in the southern region of Sinaloa.

Marble of Salcido, also known as Marmol de Salcido, served as one of the principal production locations for the Mexican film. Located in Mazatlán, Mármol is a beautiful large village or town that reportedly consists of just a few hundred inhabitants. Furthermore, the filming unit utilized the locales of Stone Island, also known as Isla de las Piedras, which mainly consists of beaches, coconut trees, and open-air restaurants, making it a relaxing spot for tourists as well as the locals.

Situated on the Pacific coast across from the southernmost tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Mazatlán is famous among tourists since it is home to several gorgeous beaches and luxurious resort hotels. Given the inclusion of a number of exterior scenes throughout the movie, the viewers are bound to spot several popular attractions and landmarks in the backdrop of some sequences.

Some are Hotel Zone, Mazatlán Pier, Mazatlán Cathedral, the Historic Center of Mazatlán, the Plazuela Machado, the Angela Peralta Theater, and the Municipal Arts Centre. The city has also hosted the production of various film and TV projects, including ‘The Weak Ones,’ ‘7 Fugas del Capitán Fantasma,’ ‘Contra Viento y Marea,’ and ‘The Love Boat.’

