Is The (Almost) Legends Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘The (Almost) Legends’ (also known as ‘Los (Casi) Idolos de Bahía Colorada’) is a comedy-drama movie directed by Ricardo Castro Velazquez. The Mexican film revolves around Romeo and Preciado, the conflict between two half-brothers who are forced to work together to preserve their father’s legacy. As the brothers attempt to reconnect, they must also reconcile their father’s love for music and car racing. The vibrant and colorful movie is full of cheerful characters and funny sequences bonded together with the theme of family. If you are wondering whether the feel-good movie is based on real events, here is everything we know about the inspiration behind ‘The (Almost) Legends.’

Is The (Almost) Legends a True Story?

No, ‘The (Almost) Legends’ is not based on a true story. The film tells a fictional story based on an original concept from screenwriters Beto Gómez and Alfonso Suárez. However, the duo’s version of the script was rewritten by Maria Torres, Ricardo Castro Velazquez, and Enrique Vázquez. Velazquez served as the director, using elements from the original script combined with his additions for the final iteration of ‘Los (Casi) Idolos de Bahía Colorada,’ which loosely translates to ‘The (Almost) Idols of Bahía Colorada.’ The film is set in the town of Bahía Colorada, which is stated to be situated in the Sinaloa state of Mexico.

In reality, a place called Bahía Playa Colorada exists in Sinaloa, and it might have inspired the colorful and vibrant town of Bahía Colorada, which is the movie’s primary setting. However, according to director Ricardo Castro Velazquez, the entire region of Sinaloa and its rich culture inspired the movie’s various narrative and visual elements. The two main components of the film are the music and the car racing obsession of the small town. Both elements are drawn from the real culture in Sinaloa, which is famous for its banda music style.

While the Rally de La Bestia, a 30-hour-long race across Sinaloa, is a fictional creation by the writers, the region is known for car and monster truck racing rallies. However, at the movie’s heart lies an emotional conflict driven by the disagreements between two half-brothers, who interpret their deceased father’s legacy differently. Thus, the narrative is emotionally charged with a strong theme of familial bonding despite its vibrant comedic pieces and caricature-like characterization. In an interview, director Ricardo Castro Velazquez revealed that he was drawn to the screenplay because of the conflict between the half-brothers.

Velazquez stated that he decided to rewrite the screenplay from scratch, changing the setting from Oaxaca to Sinaloa and retaining only the elements he liked, including the relationship between the two half-brothers who idolized their father. Similarly, Velazquez drew inspiration from his personal experiences while growing up in Sinaloa and aimed to explore the region’s love for music and cars through the movie. As a result, the movie features an intimate portrait of the culture in Sinaloa, blending well with the story of the two brothers and resonating on a universal level.

Ultimately, ‘Los (Casi) Idolos de Bahía Colorada,’ also known as ‘The (Almost) Legends,’ is not based on a true story. The film tells a fictional story about the conflict between two half-brothers who refuse to acknowledge each other. This conflict is expressed externally through the music and car-loving culture of Sinaloa, which adds shades of vibrant visual and hilarious comedy scenes. However, the narrative remains rooted in the familial themes and the brothers’ struggle with their father’s legacy, giving the movie a semblance of realism despite the over-the-top presentation of the story.

